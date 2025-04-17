Vodafone, A1 Group and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announced that they have established the first successful 5G Standalone (5G SA) international roaming connection between two different operator groups. The connection, between Vodafone in Germany and A1 Bulgaria, aims to enhance the responsiveness and reliability of roaming services for customers, particularly businesses with operations in multiple markets.

5G SA incorporates 5G technology in both the network core as well as the radio antennas, which means low latency industrial applications and new services like private ‘network slicing’ for enterprises and public sector organisations can be delivered faster and more reliably across the entire connection. When applied to roaming services in the future, customers can experience the same benefits when travelling, including in busy areas such as city centres and at main transport hubs.

The companies see this demonstration as an important step forward in being able to offer commercial 5G SA roaming, supporting high quality voice calls and picture messaging, video streaming and fast data services. It also opens the door to new applications like dedicated network slices to control industrial robots and autonomous vehicles at factories and warehouses, as well as simultaneously connecting many AR/VR headsets for use at major events, whether in-country or across multiple markets.

The project is the result of a collaborative effort between the engineering teams at Vodafone, A1 Group and Ericsson. The companies were able to seamlessly support the data connectivity of a mobile subscriber from A1 Bulgaria, roaming on Vodafone Germany’s 5G SA network using a standard device, and supported by generally available core network software using the latest 3GPP industry standards. The team also demonstrated that superior voice roaming was possible. This feature, together with immersive surround sound, is expected to be supported by smartphones in the future.

Alberto Ripepi, Chief Network Officer, Vodafone Group, said: “Vodafone Germany was the first operator to launch a commercial 5G SA network in Europe. Now, we are taking our expertise overseas with the world’s first 5G SA roaming demonstration. Ultimately, 5G SA roaming will enhance the customer experience at international events like football championships and provide the same consistent fast connectivity at a company’s warehouses and factories across many markets.”

Todor Tashev, Senior Director Competence Delivery Center for A1 Group, A1 Bulgaria, commented: “The world first international 5G SA roaming connection between two operator groups is a key technological milestone and we are proud to partner with Vodafone and Ericsson to achieve this. A1 is investing resource and expertise in delivering the best experience to our customers across all A1 Group countries, and the completion of this initial connection is an important step toward providing European citizens and tourists’ high-quality connectivity on the go. We are looking forward to working with our joint teams to bring this capability to subscribers in a live network environment.”

Monica Zethzon, Head of Solution Area Core Networks, Ericsson, added: “There are now over 60 live or deployed 5G standalone networks worldwide, with Ericsson Core and radio solutions supporting more than 40 of them. As more 5G SA networks go live, users globally will expect the superior service and high standard of security they receive on their home network to be offered seamlessly when travelling. Roaming for 5G standalone is an essential part of the future of telecoms in a world where service quality expectations are high, and we are looking forward to working with collaborators like Vodafone and A1 Group to make it happen.”



The test used the standard defined by 3GPP/GSMA, which enables automatic setup and centralised control of connections between operators, removing the need to manage multiple routes individually. It also facilitates roaming agreements and accelerates the time to market.

The connection was made possible through the successful implementation of 5G SA roaming architecture utilising Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core, multi-level and multi-vendor Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP) platforms of Vodafone Group and A1 Group. Ericsson SEPP, part of the Cloud Signalling portfolio, provided by Ericsson and deployed at Vodafone Germany also provides advanced integrated security features, protecting the network and subscribers’ data privacy when travelling cross-border in accordance with GSMA recommendations.

By 2030, nearly 60% (3.6 billion) of 5G subscriptions worldwide will be 5G SA-enabled according to the Ericsson Mobility Report. Ericsson research also shows that European consumers are willing to pay up to 15% more to enhance their connectivity and app experiences at large events, such as concerts or sports events.