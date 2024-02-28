Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC), announce their strategic partnership to provide Ericsson Private 5G Networks, a wireless network product, enabling smart services to the government and enterprise sectors in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ericsson Private 5G is Ericsson’s next generation private network product providing secure and reliable 4G and 5G connectivity, purpose built for business-critical operations. Pre-integrated to ensure rapid time to use and enabling advanced and intelligent operations in any environment, all while keeping data secured on site, Ericsson Private 5G supports and adapts to a variety of use cases, and industries.

In this partnership, Ericsson and du will join forces to create advanced private 4G and 5G networks. Ericsson Private 5G is an easy-to-operate network offering intelligent and secure connectivity, supporting the integration of innovative data-driven technologies for enterprises in the UAE. Ericsson will work closely with du to enhance connectivity for government and enterprise customers, establishing private networks to enable Industry 4.0 adoption and smart services, as part of accelerating the country's digital transformation.

Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT Officer at du, says: "Our latest partnership with Ericsson is a significant step in elevating our Information and Communications Technology and enterprises offerings, in accordance with the UAE vision of nurturing a forward-looking, technology-driven economy. Ericsson's private cellular solutions will play a critical role in strengthening our strategy, equipping us to respond to the needs of our government and enterprise customers. We are confident that this partnership will usher in transformative prospects for enhancing our enterprises offerings, propelling our digital transformation targets, and fostering economic development."

Nicolas Blixell, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Gulf Council Countries at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: "Leveraging the strengths of the ecosystem accelerating digital transformation in the UAE, Ericsson Private 5G will enable du to provide secure, agile and superior connectivity to their enterprise customers and build on the adoption of Industry 4.0. In our steadfast commitment to advancing digitalization and next-generation connectivity, we remain committed to fostering a digitally transformed landscape, and unlocking new opportunities for customers across various industries."

Ericsson and du have nurtured a longstanding collaborative relationship through Networks, IT-Managed Services and Business Support Systems (BSS). du previously engaged Ericsson to deploy its state-of-the-art 5G radio access network (RAN) products and solutions, a significant undertaking aimed at expanding and modernizing their network infrastructure. In a more recent development, du and Ericsson unveiled an ambitious strategic alliance charting a transformative course for du's Information Technology (IT) operations over the next five years.