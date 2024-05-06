Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Umniah have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for expanding the 3G and 4G network in major cities in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Ericsson will provide future-proof Ericsson Radio System products and solutions, which are flexible to changing demands with multi-band and multi-layer technology. The expansion uses 10 megahertz (MHz) of the spectrum, including 5MHz refarmed from 3G to 4G and an additional 5MHz acquired, allowing for increased network capacity.

With the expansion, network coverage will be extended through additional sectors thereby providing 4G in areas where it is currently unavailable. The additional spectrum and upgraded infrastructure will enable Umniah to handle more data traffic and cater to the growing demand for mobile broadband services and enhanced and faster connectivity.

Faisal Qamhiyah, Chief Executive Officer of Umniah, says: “We aim to significantly improve our network capacity, expand network coverage, and deliver superior user experience for our customers. Entering into this agreement with Ericsson supports us in reaching a wider population and helps us in meeting the growing demand in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.”

Kevin Murphy, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Levant Countries and Country Manager of Ericsson Jordan, says: "We are happy to enter into this agreement with Umniah to benefit from our advanced technology and expertise for delivering an enhanced network experience in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. This agreement drives further growth in Jordan’s market and underscores our commitment to supporting the evolution of the telecommunications landscape in the country."

Ericsson Radio System delivers the industry's leading energy-efficient and compact radio solution while maintaining performance leadership. The flexibility inherent in the architecture is made possible by targeted software deployment, which enables fast and efficient rollout of new capabilities by future-proof and sustainable networks.

FOLLOW US: Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here

https://twitter.com/ericssonMEA

https://www.facebook.com/ericssonMEA

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson MORE INFORMATION AT: Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00) ABOUT ERICSSON: Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT UMNIAH:

Since its launch in 2005, Umniah, a subsidiary of Beyon Group, has been recognized as one the fastest growing and reliable telecommunications providers in the region’s most competitive markets, offering a wide variety of transformative high-quality mobile, Internet, and enterprise solutions. The award-winning company champions innovation, digital transformation and technological advancement, delivering to its 3 million subscribers’ reliability and connectivity through an inclusive range of products and solutions that meet distinctive individual and corporate needs. The company also has a comprehensive and effective sustainability strategy that outlines its environmental, social and corporate governance practices as well as its commitment to making positive changes in the lives of individuals and society.