Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Türk Telekom have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024, Spain to strategically cooperate on exploring the 6G ecosystem and its application areas.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Dr. Ömer Fatih Sayan with the participation of Türk Telekom CEO Ümit Önal and Ericsson Türkiye General Manager Işıl Yalçın have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Turk Telekom will develop 6G projects with the signed contract. Both companies will take a leading role in the development of future wireless communication technology.

Ericsson, through its research site and sole center in Market Area Middle East and Africa (MMEA), Ericsson Research Türkiye, and Türk Telekom will play a pivotal role in the development of the future wireless communication technology through joint research and development projects conducted both in Türkiye and internationally.

Ümit Önal, CEO at Türk Telekom, says: "At Türk Telekom, the leader of Türkiye's digital transformation, we continue our collaborations in the field of next-generation communication technologies, now including the development of the 6G ecosystem and application areas through participation in national and international 6G projects. It is highly valuable for us to advance alongside Ericsson Research in these endeavors and explore this crucial area together. Through this partnership, our aim is to accelerate the digital transformation of our country and lead the global development and implementation of 6G. We are committed to relentless efforts to propel our country towards a status of technology production rather than consumption, exporting the high technology we generate."

Işıl Yalçın, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Türkiye at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: "We are delighted to sign the memorandum of understanding with Türk Telekom to combine our expertise in contributing and accelerating the research and development in exploring 6G technology. 6G is expected to change the way we live and interact, and we believe that joint collaboration is essential to unlocking its full potential. We are confident that this memorandum of understanding is a setting stone for greater innovation and progress.”