Global technology group e& has signed agreements with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 to transform its core network and operations and business support systems (OSS/BSS) architecture and infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) using Ericsson’s state-of-art cloud-native solutions.

This cloud transformation will create a smarter and more responsive digital backbone for the UAE; one that can adapt in real time, automate complex operations, and deliver personalized, high-quality experiences to millions of customers.

It also represents a key step in e&’s strategic digital evolution journey by accelerating its ability to launch innovative services, monetize 5G, and drive emerging technologies in the UAE such as Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and cloud-based enterprise solutions.

Under the agreements, e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&, will deploy cloud-native products and solutions, underpinned by Ericsson’s Cloud Native Infrastructure Solution (CNIS), from Ericsson’s Cloud Software and Services portfolio. The applications, products and solutions include Ericsson Charging, Cloud Core Policy Controller (CCPC), Ericsson Signaling Controller, Ericsson Dynamic Activation and Ericsson Mediation.

Together, these capabilities will enhance agility, operational efficiency, and intelligence, enabling faster innovation and supporting the UAE’s 2031 Vision.

Ali Khalfan Ali Al Shamsi, Senior Vice President, Revenue Management & Network Automation at e& UAE, says: “By advancing our core and monetization stack with Ericsson’s cloud-native platforms, e& UAE will bring 5G Standalone services to market faster, introduce plans with different service levels for subscribers, and automate activation at scale. Convergent charging, centralized policy and enhanced signaling together strengthen performance, resilience and customer experience across our nationwide network.”

Petra Schirren, President of Ericsson Gulf at Ericsson Europe, Middle East and Africa, says: “These agreements build on our long-standing partnership with e& UAE to drive the next phase of its network evolution. Our cloud-native solutions will empower e& UAE with the agility and efficiency needed to meet the demands of an increasingly digital world, while unlocking new opportunities for growth.”

Together, e& UAE and Ericsson are laying the foundations for the next generation of intelligent connectivity — advancing the UAE’s digital innovation, competitiveness, and technology landscape.

ABOUT e&:

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

To learn more about e&, visit eand.com.

ABOUT e& UAE:

e& UAE is the flagship telecom arm of e& in the UAE, built on a 5-decades legacy of connectivity excellence. Our mission is to deliver world-class superior connectivity experiences that fuel the UAE’s future-focused innovation.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE aims to transform lives and industries, turning every connection into an opportunity for growth and every interaction into a transformative possibility.

We are focused on expanding our core services and digital marketplaces by enriching consumer value propositions that cater to new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

As a trusted enterprise partner, e& UAE continues to power entire industries with 5G and AI, delivering a tailored ecosystem of solutions to meet their connectivity needs and more, empowering them to automate, innovate, transform, and scale.

Strengthening our leadership position as an AI-powered telco, e& UAE delivers seamless connectivity, cutting-edge AI solutions, and sustainable innovation to uplift people and communities, and empower businesses and industries, so everyone thrives in a digital-first world.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae