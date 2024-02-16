Ericsson 5G Radio Dot System helps power Trilogy NextGen Private 5G network at new Trinity Broadcasting Network studio

The Trilogy NextGen private 5G network, which is powered by Microsoft Azure private multi-access edge compute (MEC) and the Ericsson 5G Radio Dot System, delivers secure, seamless, high-speed connectivity over Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum throughout the broadcasting facility.

The PLEX, TBN’s state-of-the-art broadcast center, will be capable of hosting up to 20 different live and recorded broadcasts at any given time. By fully integrating a private 5G edge network and 5G-enabled cameras throughout the 215,000-square-foot facility, Trilogy NextGen has enabled wireless capture of digital content with near real-time latency, reliable mobile communications for production crews, and mission-critical security operations for their staff and emergency personnel. The PLEX broadcast center also has attracted a new media network tenant, Merit Street Media™ from acclaimed television personality Dr. Phil McGraw, which launches on February 26.

“In collaboration with TBN and Merit Street Media, Trilogy NextGen has unleashed the agility, speed and security of private 5G networking to streamline and transform the broadcast studio of tomorrow,” said Parag Shah, president, Trilogy NextGen. “This next-generation 5G network powered by the edge compute capabilities of Microsoft Azure eliminates the constraints of wires and cables that limit creativity, reinventing the world of film and television.”

“In today’s hyper-connected world, high-performing, secure indoor connectivity is an essential utility,” said David Green, vice president and key account manager, Ericsson North America. “The system enables companies such as TBN to modernize and expand their operations in order to deliver use cases such as 5G video, security robots, digital intercoms, and push-to-talk through the use of indoor 5G networks.”

Click here to read the full announcement.