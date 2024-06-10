MONTREAL – June 10, 2024 – Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Canadian telecommunications provider Videotron have announced an extended collaboration through a five-year agreement, building on a longstanding relationship. This collaboration aims to enhance Videotron's Evolved Packet Core (EPC) and IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) deployments. It covers software, services, and support, solidifying both companies’ commitment to innovation and enhanced experiences for mobile subscribers across Canada.

"This partnership is a continuation of our long-standing collaboration with Videotron, aiming not just for technological upgrades but to enrich the digital lives of Canadians,” said Yasir Hussain, CTO of Ericsson Canada. “We are proud to bring our global expertise and innovative solutions to Videotron, helping ensure their customers enjoy the best in connectivity and service quality."

"With the help of Ericsson’s cutting-edge technology, our brands Videotron and Fizz will continue to elevate the experience of their valued customers,” said Mohamed Drif, Senior Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer at Vidéotron. “As we strengthen our position in the dynamic telecommunications landscape, Videotron and Ericsson are set to offer customers unparalleled connectivity and even more innovative services.”

Ericsson's contribution to Videotron's core network will enhance its capacity nationwide, enabling the telecom provider to effectively serve a growing number of Canadian subscribers. The scope of the agreement encompasses the advancement of Packet Core, IMS, Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI), and Network Management Systems including Ericsson Network Manager and Ericsson Network IQ.

For Videotron and Fizz customers, this partnership translates into a robust and efficient network experience, marked by enhanced connectivity, faster data speeds, and a platform ready for future technological innovations. These state-of-the-art solutions ensure a seamless, high-quality service experience for Videotron’s and Fizz’s subscribers.

The agreement also includes provisions for future-ready strategies, including continuous network upgrades and expansions, securing Videotron’s network at the forefront of technological advancements.

Ericsson Canada has played a vital role in the country’s innovation ecosystem for more than 70 years, including supporting communications service providers through every generation of mobile communication. By providing cutting-edge, sustainable technology solutions, Ericsson is helping Canadian CSPs meet their sustainability goals, reduce their environmental impact, and drive digital inclusion across the nation. Ericsson Canada is also a partner in the national ecosystem network aimed at fostering 5G adoption and collaboration in Canada.

About Ericsson:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

About Videotron:

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. Following the acquisition of Freedom Mobile, Videotron became the fourth strongest and competitive wireless service provider in Canada. As of March 31, 2024, Videotron and Freedom together had 3,825,100 subscriber connections to their mobile telephone services. Videotron is also a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform, and is the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access. As of March 31, 2024, Videotron was serving 1,335,700 television customers, 1,721,100 subscribers to its Internet services as well as 658,300 to its wireline telephone service. Finally, Videotron has taken the coveted title of ‘’most respected telecommunications provider in Québec’’ for the 18th time since 2006, according to Léger’s 2024 Reputation survey.

