Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) Canada has been named by Forbes as one of Canada’s Best Employers for Diversity 2024, placing 38th out of 200 companies listed. This recognition highlights the company's commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace, marking another significant milestone in its ongoing efforts to support DEI initiatives.

“We're incredibly proud to be recognized by Forbes as one of Canada's Best Employers for Diversity,” says Jeanette Irekvist, President of Ericsson Canada. “This recognition is a true testament to our employees’ experiences, satisfaction, and opportunities. As a company at the forefront of global development in next-generation communication technologies, we take enormous pride in the quality of our work. This accolade by Forbes reinforces our commitment to creating an inclusive environment and our team's dedication and pride in serving our customers.”

Forbes and market research company Statista analyzed findings from a survey of more than 40,000 employees of Canadian companies and institutions that employ 500 people or more to compile the list. Respondents anonymously rated their companies on diversity-related issues, including age, gender, ethnicity, disability, and LGBTQ+ equality. Additionally, each company’s diversity-related best practices were analyzed, including employee resource groups, hiring programs for Indigenous people, diversity data publication, accessible workplace environments, and the percentage of women in leadership roles.

Ericsson Canada embeds Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) into all aspects of its recruitment and employee engagement strategy, leveraging technology to enhance these efforts. The company posts roles on diverse job boards and ensures at least 35% women applicants, supported by diverse interview panels and inclusive behavior-based questions. Post-recruitment, Ericsson supports employees through mentoring programs, Employee Resource Groups, inclusive facilities, flexible work options, and annual satisfaction surveys.

With over 3,100 employees in state-of-the-art 5G R&D centres and offices in Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto, Ericsson is among the top 13 R&D spenders in Canada and has invested $7.2 billion in R&D over the years. The company has been a critical part of Canada’s innovation ecosystem and R&D story for more than 70 years, enabling the nation’s industries to lead on the world stage, supporting major service providers on their path to nationwide 5G rollout, and collaborating with leading players from both academia and the wider industry.

For more information on the list of Canada’s Best Employers for Diversity 2024, click here.