Ericsson integrates with OneLayer to enhance security in the private cellular platform available at its Global Utilities Innovation Center

OneLayer, a leader in securing private LTE/5G networks for enterprises, announced today its collaboration with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to secure the mission critical private cellular platform built for utilities at Ericsson’s Global Utilities Innovation Center in Plano, Texas.

The Utilities Innovation Center is an end-to-end lab dedicated to power, gas and water utilities offering a simulation of a real-world utility network including resource generation, transmission and distribution, and end-user consumption. “The lab is a sandbox where utilities, device manufacturers, wireless network experts and other ecosystem partners can come together to co-develop and try new use cases. This real operating environment enables utilities to experiment and quantify improvements in security, resilience and efficiency,” explains Koustuv Ghoshal, Vice President and Head of Utilities vertical business at Ericsson North America.

The value Ericsson places on innovation led them to a collaboration with OneLayer that will further enhance the native security features of Ericsson’s network infrastructure. OneLayer and its proprietary cellular device fingerprinting technology, OneID, bridge the visibility and security gap caused by different protocols and topologies between cellular and traditional enterprise networks. The OneLayer Bridge platform seamlessly extends the visibility, segmentation and policy-setting capabilities of existing security and asset management tools to cellular networks.

The OneLayer Bridge platform and interface is now an important option which can be used in conjunction with the Ericsson mission critical private cellular network infrastructure. Utilities can explore and experiment with it at the Ericsson Utilities Innovation Center prior to implementing in their own private network environments.

OneLayer integrates seamlessly with containerized applications and functions hosted in the Ericsson dual-mode 5G Core network to enable critically enhanced security capabilities, including detailed asset visibility and fingerprinting, context-based segmentation, anomaly detection, Zero Trust authentication, and geofencing.

“Many companies in the utilities space have told us how OneLayer transformed not only their LTE/5G network security capabilities, but also operational capabilities ranging from asset management to network optimization,” says Dave Mor, OneLayer CEO. “We’re excited to collaborate with Ericsson and empower more utilities players to realize the business value of private mobile networks while anticipating and proactively mitigating potential risks.”

To experience the synergy of the Ericsson and OneLayer activities firsthand, visit Ericsson’s Global Utilities Innovation Center. To find out more, reach out to OneLayer.

Meet OneLayer and Ericsson at Ericsson booth #3153 at DISTRIBUTECH International, Feb 27-29, Orlando, Fla., and see Zero Trust Security and Autonomous Operations in action in a Live Private Cellular environment.