Ericsson, GE Vernova, and Nokia offering high-value incentives to utilities via AnterixAccelerator™ to enhance 900 MHz spectrum offering
Strategic collaboration boosts value for participating utilities in transforming the power grid.
Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX), the leading provider of private wireless broadband spectrum for utilities, announced today that a group of world-class companies driving the nationwide deployment of 900 MHz networks – including Ericsson, GE Vernova, and Nokia – are expanding their collaboration within the AnterixAccelerator™ initiative. These organizations are collectively offering high-value incentives to utilities in the form of bundled or cost-effective services that take advantage of this time-sensitive opportunity through the AnterixAccelerator program.
Launched in March, AnterixAccelerator is designed to expedite the adoption of 900 MHz private wireless networks by utilities, helping them accelerate the digital transformation of the power grid and enhance the integration of critical connected intelligence into the control room. More than 15 of the nation’s leading utilities, alongside current Anterix utility customers and members of the Anterix Active Ecosystem®, are actively participating, furthering their commitment to the 900 MHz private wireless broadband revolution.
Dana Jaber, Vice President and Head of Utilities, Ericsson Americas said: “Private broadband networks are a key driver in the digital transformation of utilities, enabling the integration of diverse use cases. By enhancing the value of the AnterixAccelerator initiative, we are empowering utilities to own and operate these networks to meet their critical needs on security, resilience, safety and reliability.”
