The collaboration between these companies demonstrates the potential of Open RAN specifications as enablers. By using open interfaces, the successful data call has shown how increased interoperability and flexibility can be realized within network infrastructures. The integration of Ericsson’s high-capacity RAN Processor 6672 (baseband) and 1Finity radios enabled this milestone, ensuring optimal performance and reliability of the multivendor solution.

Rob Soni, VP of RAN Technology at AT&T says: "This successful call is a testament to AT&T’s leadership in Open RAN innovation. Our collaboration with Ericsson and 1Finity as key RAN collaborators underscores the potential of Open RAN to enhance network flexibility, efficiency, and creativity. This milestone marks another significant step toward achieving our vision of an open, agile, and programmable wireless network."

Johan Hultell Head of Product Line Cloud & Purpose-built 5G RAN, Ericsson Business Area Networks, says: "Our collaboration with AT&T and 1Finity underscores the transformative potential of robust collaboration in the Open RAN ecosystem. This achievement shows the critical role Ericsson plays in spearheading the industrialization of open, programmable networks and our commitment to advancing the collaborative ecosystem.”

Patrik Eriksson, Vice President and Head of the Mobile System Business Unit at 1Finity, says: "This first Open RAN call is a significant validation of 1Finity's radio expertise and the transformative potential of Open RAN. We're excited to collaborate with AT&T and Ericsson to unlock new levels of network flexibility and performance, enabling operators to deliver enhanced services and experiences to their customers.”

