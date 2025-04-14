OTTAWA and MONTRÉAL, April 15, 2025 — Bell Canada and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) have conducted a successful field test of AI-native link adaptation – the first globally. This innovative technology uses real-time AI to dynamically adapt networks in response to changes in signal quality, interference, and other factors. The result is an enhanced user experience through increased throughput and spectral efficiency. This collaboration marks a significant breakthrough in applying artificial intelligence to improve the performance of radio access networks (RAN).

AI-native link adaptation dynamically optimizes spectral efficiency across mobile networks, significantly improving network performance. The in-field tests with Bell demonstrated:

Improved network user experience: Up to 20 percent higher downlink throughput, facilitating benefits such as faster download speeds.

Up to 20 percent higher downlink throughput, facilitating benefits such as faster download speeds. More efficient use of network capacity: Increased spectral efficiency by up to 10 percent, improving capacity and reliability of connections.

Per Narvinger, Executive Vice President & Head of Business Area Networks, Ericsson, says: “At Ericsson, innovation is at the heart of everything we do. Using AI is a key part of our goal to enable high-performing programmable networks. By working with Bell to test this new AI-native link adaptation solution in real-world settings, we're closer to delivering transformative 5G Advanced and future 6G experiences.”

Mark McDonald, SVP Networks, Bell, says: "We are proud to be the first operator globally to field test this groundbreaking technology with Ericsson. AI-native link adaptation has the potential to revolutionize how we manage network resources, delivering faster speeds and more reliable connections for Canadians."

Tania Leppert, Chief Technology Officer, Ericsson Canada, says: “This is a great example of Canadian innovation and partnership at work; highlighting our deep expertise in radio technology and AI at our Ottawa R&D site, while partnering with a Canadian telecommunications leader.”

This collaboration successfully leveraged the complementary strengths of both companies. Ericsson contributed its leading-edge AI technology and R&D resources, while Bell provided access to its network infrastructure and operational expertise for real-world testing and validation.

A milestone in AI-native network innovation

Developed at Ericsson’s Ottawa R&D site, a global hub for next-generation network innovation, the new link adaptation technology is AI-native – meaning it integrates AI throughout its sub-components, not as an add-on. It executes on the baseband unit in real-time and enhances performance and robustness in challenging scenarios otherwise hard to optimize for, such as interference and medium and poor channel quality. AI-native link adaptation also aligns with Ericsson’s involvement as a founding member of the AI-RAN Alliance, showcasing how AI can revolutionize network technologies.

Over 70 Years of Connecting Canadians

For over 70 years, Ericsson Canada has been a cornerstone of the nation’s innovation ecosystem, supporting communication service providers through each mobile technology generation. Ericsson is also a key partner in the national ecosystem network aimed at fostering 5G adoption and collaboration in Canada. With R&D centres and offices in Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto, Ericsson Canada is among the leading R&D spenders in the country investing more than $7B. The company’s commitment to global innovation in network sustainability is driven by its investments in R&D here in Canada and through partnerships with Environment and Climate Change Canada and leading academic institutions, focusing on how AI and other technology can help achieve climate action goals.

