OTTAWA, October 15, 2025 — Ericsson today announced the signing of a USD $3 billion partnership agreement with Export Development Canada (EDC) to expand investment in Canadian research and development, deepen domestic supply chains, and accelerate next-generation technologies including 5G, Cloud RAN, AI, and quantum innovation.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson, says: “Canada is one of Ericsson’s most important hubs for global research and development, and this partnership with Export Development Canada will allow us to scale that leadership even further. By strengthening our collaboration with Canadian businesses, universities and government partners, we can accelerate breakthroughs in 5G, quantum, and Cloud RAN that will drive growth, create opportunities, and reinforce Canada’s position as a global leader in next generation networks.”

With more than 3,100 employees nationwide and R&D centres in Ottawa, Montreal, and Toronto, Ericsson Canada is at the heart of the company’s global innovation footprint. Canadian teams are driving advancements in 5G, 5G Advanced, and 6G, while also contributing to new research in quantum communications and AI-powered network management.

The three-year partnership will enable Ericsson to expand its Canadian-led innovation and global projects with the support of financial and insurance solutions from EDC. By reinforcing Ericsson’s Canadian supply chain and connecting the company with innovative domestic businesses, the agreement will also amplify Ericsson’s ability to bring Canadian technology to the world, strengthen competitiveness, and create new opportunities for Canadian companies within Ericsson’s global network of partners.

Alison Nankivell, President and CEO of Export Development Canada, says: “Export Development Canada is proud to partner with Ericsson, a company with deep roots in Canada and a global reputation for innovation. This agreement is about enabling Canadian expertise to reach new markets and scale on the world stage. Together we are helping Canadian companies integrate into global supply chains, advance cutting-edge technologies, and contribute to a stronger, more competitive economy.”

This partnership builds on Ericsson’s CAD 634.8 million R&D agreement with the Government of Canada announced in 2024, reinforcing Ericsson’s long-term commitment to Canadian innovation, talent development, and leadership in global communications technology.

Over 70 years of connecting Canadians

For over 70 years, Ericsson Canada has been a cornerstone of the nation’s innovation ecosystem, supporting communication service providers through each mobile technology generation. Ericsson is also a key partner in the national ecosystem network aimed at fostering 5G adoption and collaboration in Canada. With R&D centers and offices in Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto, Ericsson Canada is among the leading R&D spenders in the country. The company’s commitment to global innovation in network sustainability is driven by its investments in R&D here in Canada and through partnerships with Environment and Climate Change Canada and leading academic institutions, focusing on how AI and other technology can help achieve climate action goals.