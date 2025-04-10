GCI selects Ericsson to deploy and operate new 5G Core network

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and GCI Communication Corp (GCI) have announced a new partnership to revolutionize GCI’s core network infrastructure and accelerate its cloud-native transformation. The new agreement provides the latest generation of cloud-core technology along with new AI tools and ways of working that address increasing network complexity inherent with evolving networks. This new agreement is a major step towards the seamless integration of advanced 5G services capabilities into GCI’s network.

Ericsson already provides the Radio Access Network (RAN), microwave transport, and core network technology to support GCI’s 3G, 4G, and 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) networks - the latter being the first 5G network in Alaska when launched in 2020. With this new deal, GCI will augment the network with a new dual-mode 5G Core in preparation for the future launch of 5G Standalone (SA) services.

Ericsson will operate the existing 3G, 4G, and 5G NSA core network as well as the new cloud-native core platform, supporting 5G SA capabilities, on GCI’s behalf via its Intelligent Operations Center (IOC). The partnership enables Ericsson and GCI to leverage their own unique areas of technical expertise to support the operation of GCI’s statewide network and deliver the best possible connectivity to Alaskans.

In today's rapidly evolving landscape, the demand for faster and more reliable wireless connectivity continues to surge. Operators can face challenges when transforming their business processes and operations maturity to meet the demands of advanced 5G services while maintaining the quality of connectivity across earlier generations of networks their customers demand. Previously, options were limited to investing resources in complex modernizations, or relinquishing control by engaging a hosting provider.

By operating the core network on behalf of customers, Ericsson has introduced a third option for operators like GCI who need the control and flexibility of a wholly-owned core network while simultaneously accelerating operational transformation. Ericsson provides the means for GCI to support their transformation whilst maintaining control of their core network during deployment of 5G SA and associated advanced services in an efficient, focused and cost-disciplined manner.

“By leveraging Ericsson's expertise, innovative solutions, and advanced services capabilities, we are poised to elevate GCI's core network infrastructure to new heights and support its ambitious plans for growth and business evolution over the coming years,” said Eric Boudriau, Senior Vice President and Head of Customer Unit Regional Customers & HCPs, Ericsson Americas. “We're dedicated to providing our customers with enhanced services and experiences, incorporating advanced AI and predictive core operations."

The partnership heralds a new era of operational efficiency and customer-centricity for GCI. Ericsson's advanced artificial intelligence and predictive core operations promise an unparalleled customer experience. At the same time, new ways of working and inter-company collaboration accelerate the deployment of new future core functionalities while freeing up GCI's resources to concentrate on other strategic initiatives.

“We’re excited to expand the long-standing partnership with Ericsson and strengthen GCI’s wireless footprint throughout Alaska,” said GCI Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer Troy Goldie. “By leveraging Ericsson's expertise and innovative solutions in the core network, we are building a framework that will enable us to streamline and accelerate deployment of future core functionality and accelerate the implementation of new capabilities enabling us to provide our customers with an even better mobile data and voice experience.”

Ericsson's Core Build and Operate Managed Services not only provide predictability in core spending but also accelerate core deployment projects and operations transformation. With a shared commitment to innovation and excellence, GCI and Ericsson are poised to shape the future of wireless telecommunications in the region and beyond, one breakthrough at a time.



NOTES TO EDITORS:

Ericsson 5G Core

Ericsson 5G Standalone

Ericsson Managed Network Services: Empowering networks

GCI partners with Ericsson to turn up 5G sites in Alaska

GCI selects Ericsson for 5G rollout in Alaska

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here

https://twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson’s high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we’ve been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT GCI:

Headquartered in Alaska, GCI provides data, mobile, video, voice and managed services to consumer, business, government, and carrier customers throughout Alaska, serving more than 200 communities. The company has invested $4.7 billion in its Alaska network and facilities over the past 45 years. Through a combination of ambitious network initiatives, GCI continues to expand and strengthen its statewide network infrastructure to deliver the best possible connectivity to its customers and close the digital divide in Alaska. Learn more about GCI at www.gci.com. GCI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Broadband Corporation (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP). Learn more about Liberty Broadband at http://www.libertybroadband.com.