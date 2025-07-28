Toronto, July 28, 2025 – Today, Ericsson Canada announced the appointment of Nishant Grover as President of Ericsson Canada, effective immediately. Grover takes over from Jeanette Irekvist, who has led Ericsson Canada since 2020 and will be returning to Sweden.

“I am honoured to step into the role of President of Ericsson Canada and contribute to Ericsson’s continued legacy here as a trusted partner in Canada’s 5G ecosystem,” says Nishant Grover. “Canada and Ericsson are both leaders in many important fields including AI, quantum and advanced mobile network research and Ericsson’s world-class R&D facilities in Ottawa and Montreal play a central role in our global innovation efforts. I’m excited to work closely with our team, our partners, and our customers to collectively shape the networks of the future in Canada.”

Grover brings 18 years of Ericsson experience to the role, including senior leadership positions across customer facing and product organizations. Most recently, he served as Head of Network Product Sales within the AT&T Customer Unit, where he led key strategic initiatives and drove growth in the United States. His deep understanding of the global telecommunications space and ability to lead high-performing teams have made him a trusted leader across the organization.

Nishant has a Master of Business Administration from Institute of Management Technology in India and a Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science from Punjab Technical University. Nishant also attended the Executive Leadership Program at the London Business School in the UK.

Over 70 Years of Connecting Canadians

Ericsson Canada has played a vital role in the country’s innovation ecosystem for over 70 years as a trusted partner supporting communications service providers through every generation of mobile communication. Ericsson Canada is also a partner in the national ecosystem network aimed at fostering 5G adoption and collaboration in Canada. With R&D centres and offices in Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto, Ericsson Canada is among the leading R&D spenders in the country – averaging $345 million per year. Our commitment to global innovation in network sustainability is driven by our investments in R&D here in Canada and through partnerships with Environment and Climate Change Canada and leading academic institutions, focusing on how AI and other technology can help achieve climate action goals.