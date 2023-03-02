The road to autonomous transportation

The Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) has categorized vehicle automation into six levels. Most vehicles fall between the range of Level 0, where there is no automation, and Level 2, where there are a few autonomous driving features but the driver must always be ready to take control.

However, some vehicle manufacturers are now introducing Level 3 vehicles in Europe and the US, which can control certain driving tasks in specific locations and conditions, even as the driver must remain prepared to assume control if the conditions alter.

Today, many Level 2 and Level 3 vehicles come equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) that rely on onboard sensors such as cameras, lidars and radars, which are important stepping stones on the path to full automation.

A growing number of companies are investigating Level 4 and Level 5 vehicles. Such vehicles have no need for human intervention as long as they stay within a certain area, known as the Operational Design Domain (ODD) of the autonomous driving system of the vehicle.

To deploy Level 4 and 5 vehicles at scale, connectivity will be crucial. One reason for this is that many authorities now mandate that autonomous vehicles operating on public roads are always connected to an external supervisor. An autonomous vehicle unable to handle a situation with sufficient confidence could request human intervention to receive guidance for its next course of action. In some jurisdictions the remote supervisor might be liable while the action is executed and therefore needs to closely monitor it through video streams and other means.

Current Level 4 autonomous vehicles are not yet permitted to drive at high speeds, as they are designed for the worst-case situations of their sensor range. Advanced connectivity could address the current limitations by connecting both offboard and onboard sensors so they can complement each other in difficult situations. 5G and future 6G networks will have a crucial role to play as autonomous driving becomes more widely accepted.