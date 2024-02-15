Kathrin Renz, Vice President of AWS Industries says: “AWS and Vonage have a shared passion for helping customers deliver innovation and value. Working together with Vonage, we aim to drive new industrial and enterprise applications across industries that combine 5G networks and technologies like generative artificial intelligence to fuel new products and enhance the overall customer experience.”

Niklas Heuveldop, Vonage CEO and Head of Business Area Global Communications Platform, Ericsson, says: “By working with AWS, we will accelerate our ability to embed communications and network APIs in applications and deliver new product offerings for AWS and Vonage customers.”

He adds: “With network APIs, we are exposing new capabilities from within the 5G network that have never been available before, allowing existing applications to be enhanced with network information and enabling the development of a new class of applications.”

New Vonage Fraud Protection solution

Vonage’s new Fraud Protection solution to be made available in AWS Marketplace will include the Vonage CAMARA-based API SIM Swap (in alpha when available), its Fraud Defender solution, enhanced by AWS generative artificial intelligence (AI) services, and its Verify and Number Insights APIs paired with Amazon Rekognition.

With this new update, Vonage will further build additional solutions like this that will accelerate bringing the power of network APIs to the market.

Among its features, the SIM Swap network API is designed to allow a developer to determine whether a phone number has recently changed SIM cards and if fraud was involved. Vonage’s enhanced Fraud Defender API will proactively detect fraud signals, Vonage Verify API allows for secure silent authentication, and Vonage Number Insights API provides Fraud Scoring capabilities.

The solution’s fraud detection capabilities will be enhanced by supporting AWS generative AI services. This will enable businesses to better protect themselves from mobile fraud while simultaneously improving the customer experience.

Nick Laidlaw, Chief Technology Officer, Voicify, says: “Voicify already integrates Vonage’s communications APIs into our conversational AI experiences tailored for the restaurant industry. With the new Fraud Protection Solution that includes AWS and the addition of network APIs, such as SIM Swap, we can enhance the level of security we offer for SMS and telephony, ensuring transactions are secure and valid and reinforcing our commitment to providing a trusted conversational AI service."

The Vonage platform

Vonage’s Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) is fully programmable and allows for the integration of video, voice, chat, messaging, AI and verification into existing products, workflows and systems.

The platform makes it easy for a community of more than a million developers to embed communications capabilities into applications, systems and workflows through Communications APIs.

Read the related Vonage press release: Vonage and AWS leverage Communications and Network APIs to deliver new solutions.