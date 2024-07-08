Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is strengthening its network security offering by incorporating signaling intrusion detection system capabilities from POST Luxembourg into Ericsson’s signaling security offering. POST Luxembourg is a public company owned by the Luxembourg State and the largest provider of postal and telecom services in Luxembourg. The partnership enables Ericsson to offer comprehensive signaling security to mobile and mission critical network operators, which are key to protect their existing and upcoming 5G roaming and interconnect interfaces and subscribers.

The interconnect networks between communications service providers are considered a priority in the security landscape, resulting in increased focus on signaling security and urgency in deploying solutions.

POST Luxembourg’s Telecom Intrusion Detection System (TIDS) will be incorporated into Ericsson’s signaling security offering with best-in-class signaling security assurance across network generations. TIDS complements existing Ericsson Security Manager (ESM) capabilities and the cloud native Ericsson Signaling Controller’s Diameter Edge Agent (DEA), Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP) and Unified Signaling Firewall (USFW) roaming security functions.

Pierre Zimmer, Deputy Managing Director of POST Luxembourg and responsible for Cybersecurity, says: "POST Luxembourg is honored and proud to see our partnership with Ericsson evolve. Telecom Intrusion Detection System represents a significant leap forward in telecom signaling security. Our award-winning solution addresses the industry's pressing signaling security challenges, by providing mobile network operators with a comprehensive real-time visibility to signaling threats, which they need to protect their signaling networks and customers."

Keijo Mononen, Head of Ericsson Security Solutions at Business Area Networks, says: “POST Luxembourg has proven that they can meet Ericsson’s stringent requirements and fulfill the high expectations of Ericsson’s customers. This partnership enhances our capabilities within signaling security, an area which is critical for our customers. Telecom Intrusion Detection System will serve as a perfect addition to our leading 5G cybersecurity platform, the Ericsson Security Manager.”