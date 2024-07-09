Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CSP 5G RAN Infrastructure Solutions, positioned highest for Ability to Execute.

The report, released in July 2024, gives a market overview of the critical 5G radio access network (RAN) infrastructure capabilities, based on how Gartner experts comprehensively and independently assessed vendors who offer 5G solutions for communications service providers (CSPs) on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

This means that unlike previous reports that also covered core networks, this year's edition solely focuses on 5G RAN. For the past three years, Ericsson has been recognized as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for 5G Network Infrastructure for CSPs report.

Image courtesy of Gartner.

Magic Quadrant graphic disclaimer: This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Ericsson.

Around half of the world's mobile 5G traffic outside China is carried over Ericsson-powered networks. Ericsson can also modernize legacy 4G sites with 5G – achieving 10 times greater capacity and more than 30 percent energy savings. Recent GSA report shows there are around 300 5G networks in commercial service, and Ericsson is currently supporting 162 live 5G networks in 69 countries.

Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks, Ericsson, says: "We are delighted to once again be acknowledged for our ability to execute and deliver in a market that is constantly evolving and presenting new challenges. We’ve worked hard on earning customer trust, with a significant step-up in speed and resilience. Together with our technology leadership, it’s the foundation of how we do business offering sustainable and innovative solutions to our customers.”

Ericsson’s commercial 5G leadership and focus on pioneering technology evolution is independently known across the industry. The company has also been ranked as the leader in the Frost Radar™ 5G Network Infrastructure Market 2024 analysis, for the fourth year in a row. The latest ABI report on telco vendors sustainability also shows Ericsson in number one position.

Furthermore, Ericsson customers lead in public performance benchmarks, achieving 72 percent win ratio in markets where Ericsson is present. This is based on Ericsson’s analysis of 258 public 2023 benchmark reports (both for 4G and 5G).

Ericsson continuously evolves its portfolios, which include 5G RAN with Ericsson Radio System, Cloud RAN, and 5G Transport as well as professional services. The hardware portfolio spans energy-efficient, small and lightweight Massive MIMO and multiband radios that are powered by Ericsson’s latest generation custom silicon and prepared for Open RAN. Its innovative software solutions include Automated Energy Saver and differentiated 5G connectivity kit.

The company has recently launched extensive enhancements to its radio, transport and antenna portfolios with 12 new hardware and software solutions for communications service providers (CSPs) to deploy in high-performing, sustainable and open networks. Presented at the pre-MWC event in London, the new radios in particular boost Ericsson’s radio line-up, making it the most comprehensive and sustainable Open RAN-prepared (packet fronthaul-based eCPRI) radio portfolio in the industry.

