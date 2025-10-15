A key highlight of the report is that microwave backhaul now supports 75 percent of live 5G networks globally, with the installed base of transceivers rising to approximately 10.5 million since 2022. E-band deployments have increased to eight percent, surpassing the longstanding 38 GHz band, fueled by vigorous rollouts in markets such as India.

Investing in microwave technology ensures networks are prepared for future needs, supporting the demands of advanced 5G infrastructure, and ready to accommodate upcoming 6G traffic. Emerging spectrum such as the W- and D-bands are expected to play an increasingly important role, offering vast spectrum resources and technical advantages akin to the E-band.

The latest Microwave Outlook report indicates that W-band can support 90 percent of E-band hop lengths, while D-band achieves 60 percent, further expanding the options available for communications service providers (CSPs) seeking increased capacity and coverage.

Although fiber has long been considered the dominant backhaul technology in North American markets, the US is now seeing a resurgence of investment in microwave infrastructure. This renewed focus is driving faster adoption of advanced microwave solutions for both fixed and mobile connectivity.

The Microwave Outlook report also tackled the following topics:

AI and automation: Transforming network management

O2 Telefónica Germany is at the forefront of innovation in backhaul technology, pioneering the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into microwave network management. By using preventive maintenance powered by high-granularity data, AI enables transport optimization teams to identify root causes rapidly and act before issues occur. Focusing on the transport layer increases reliability, lowers total cost of ownership (TCO), and enhances the overall customer experience.

Doubling backhaul capacity: The millimeter wave advantage

Advanced millimeter wave (mmWave) technology and network simulations have identified the most efficient way to double backhaul capacity—up to 20 Gbps—without significant costs or hardware upgrades. The report shows that, where spectrum fees are reasonable, using a 2,000 MHz E-band channel with cross-polarization interference cancellation (XPIC) is the most cost-effective method. Ericsson’s simulations of microwave networks in three European cities indicate this approach allows 96 percent of current links to seamlessly double their capacity.

Alternative upgrade paths allow CSPs to double capacity at 79 percent of sites, even with less resource-efficient methods. This ensures service providers can effectively tailor their networks to future demands.

Mikael Öhberg, Head of Microwave, Ericsson, says: “As backhaul networks evolve, the role of microwave will only grow in significance. With continuous expansion in E-band deployments and the anticipated rise of W- and D-bands, service providers will benefit from more spectrum, innovative technology, and unified management enabled by AI. The path forward promises not only increased capacity and lower operational costs, but also the agility to adapt to a rapidly changing telecom environment.”

Download the full Microwave Outlook 2025 report