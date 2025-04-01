Ericsson double winner at prestigious iF Design Awards 2025

The iF Design Award signifies the success the company has achieved in its journey toward integrating design thinking into its technological and service solutions.

The award recognizes EVCN as an innovative solution that empowers businesses with seamless, reliable, and secure mobile connectivity. It delivers a scalable, future-proof and flexible platform, tailored to meet the unique and ever-evolving demands of modern enterprises to efficiently deliver secure 5G connectivity and a uniform employee experience from virtually anywhere. The solution has shown its value to enterprises and Communication Service Providers (CSPs) already, with Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) in Malaysia partnering with Ericsson to create the world’s first 5G-powered mobile workspace solution with EVCN.

Also recognized is Ericsson Intelligent Deployment, a fully digitalized solution that transforms services delivery models to meet customer requirements, driven by automated and optimized processes, accuracy in all planning and life cycle management. This solution offers a modular suite of integrated capabilities that leverages common data model throughout the end-to-end services processes.

The award in the User Experience (UX) category illustrates the prioritization placed on ease-of-use for this Intelligent Deployment solution, delivering simplicity to CSP teams charged with managing complex deployments. It combines multiple elements to offer CSPs innovative ways to make more intelligent investment decisions and enables faster equipment deployment, lower costs, improved sustainability, and improved overall quality of future-ready networks.

Sebastian Tolstoy, Head of Enterprise Virtual Cellular Network says: “Winning the iF Design Award reconfirms Ericsson as a leader in service design, adding to its traditional and long-standing reputation for its technological prowess. The recognition highlights Ericsson’s dedication, seen in the Enterprise Virtual Cellular Network solution, to creating seamless, high-quality and human-centered experiences for enterprise users, supporting the complete customer journey, from initiation to conclusion, which aligns with our customers' expectations.”

Nello Califano, Head of Network Services Portfolio, Ericsson says: “This recognition from the iF Design Award jury underscores Ericsson’s commitment to design-led innovation, celebrated for years of collaborative excellence. Our Intelligent Deployment solution, trusted by CSPs worldwide, sets the standard for superior and fully automated 5G network deployment. By integrating cutting-edge technologies such as Twinning, Gen-AI, Blockchain, and more, we have elevated our portfolio to new heights. This strategic fusion positions Ericsson as a leader in advanced network solutions and related services.”

The awards are overseen by iF International Forum Design GmbH, one of the oldest independent design institutions in the world. The iF Design Awards 2025 received 11,000 entries from 66 countries across its nine categories, illustrating its significance internationally and the high regard in which it is held among the design community. Each category is assessed by an independent and expert panel of jurors across five criteria - Idea, Form, Function, Differentiation and Sustainability – meaning a winner must demonstrate high-levels of achievement holistically rather than excelling only in one aspect.