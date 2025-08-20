Ericsson and partners launch Sferical AI to drive Swedish competitiveness
The Sweden-focused advanced AI company announced by Ericsson and a powerhouse conglomerate of leading Swedish companies in May 2025 has been officially launched under the name Sferical AI.
In addition to Ericsson, Sferical AI’s partners are AstraZeneca, Saab, SEB bank and Wallenberg Investments.
Based in Linköping in Southern Sweden, Sferical AI aims to strengthen the competitiveness of Swedish industry by providing participating partners with world-class computing power for AI in an integrated, sovereign and secure infrastructure.
With newly appointed Jenny Nordlöw as CEO and Anders Ynnerman as Executive Chairman, Sferical AI is part of the collaboration announced by Wallenberg Investments President, Marcus Wallenberg, and NVIDIA CEO, Jensen Huang, during a joint engagements in Linköping on May 26.
Marcus Wallenberg, Chairman of Wallenberg Investments, says: “Through this initiative, we create the opportunity for some of Sweden’s leading companies to position themselves at the forefront of the rapid structural transformation of the business landscape brought about by the development and use of AI.”
Ericsson Chief Technology Officer, Erik Ekudden, says: “Ericsson is looking forward to working with Sferical AI partners to develop, deliver and operate advanced and complex AI to drive Swedish competitiveness – at both individual partner enterprise and national economy levels.”
Sferical AI CEO, Jenny Nordlöw, says: “I look forward to, together with our partners, establishing the next generation of AI infrastructure in Sweden and strengthening the competitiveness of Swedish industry.”