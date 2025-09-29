Ericsson has again been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CSP 5G Core Network Infrastructure Solutions.

Ericsson has also been recognized in the Critical Capabilities for CSP 5G Core Network Infrastructure Solutions report.

Monica Zethzon, Head of Solution Area Core Networks at Ericsson says: “Ericsson’s 5G Core capabilities are at the heart of the world’s most advanced and innovative communication service providers, with 70+ live cloud-native core deployments serving 4G and 5G connectivity across 180 countries. We have made significant investments to deliver the performance, resilience, security and reduction in complexity the industry needs, and we believe this recognition reflects the success of those efforts within our portfolio and our engagements globally with customers.”

Ericsson has launched its Compact Packet Core, a footprint optimized solution enabling easy modernization of a communication service provider’s Packet Core to cloud native, serving both 4G and 5G connectivity. It has also introduced, in partnership with Google Cloud, Ericsson on-Demand – a new solution providing core network services as a true software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for CSPs

Ericsson offers a comprehensive and seamlessly integrated 5G core portfolio, centered on its dual-mode 5G Core solution, prioritizing performance, reliability and security, and the pre-integration of components to streamline the operation and management of core network infrastructure. It has developed and delivered a wide range of innovative features and services to enhance network manageability, migration, and scalability including advanced in-service software upgrades, georedundancy, and network monetization through open APIs. It also supports core network deployments across a range of private and public cloud providers, and has a deep network of partners adding strength to its capacity for innovation and transformation.

Ericsson was also recently recognized as a forefront leader in Frost & Sullivan's "Frost Radar: 5G Network Infrastructure, 2025" report for the fifth year in a row, and as number one vendor in Omdia’s Market Landscape: Core Vendors 2025 report for Business Performance. Frost & Sullivan’s analysis considered Ericsson’s full and comprehensive Core network and Radio Access Network (RAN) portfolios and placed it top for both the “Growth Index” and the “Innovation Index”, highlighting Ericsson’s contributions to the 5G landscape and reconfirming its position as a key player in shaping the future of mobile technologies. With the Omdia analysis, Ericsson emerged either as the leader or co-leader in five out of seven key categories within the core portfolio, with the report noting “Ericsson’s strengths include cloud native readiness, automation, policy and charging, and analytics and AI/ML.”

Ericsson has 140+ unique 5G Core or cloud native commercial contracts, with 70+ live cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core solution customers (including EPC, 5G non-Standalone, and 5G Standalone live customers). Ericsson currently powers 46 of the world’s 80 commercially live 5G SA networks, with its RAN solutions and the cloud-native Ericsson dual-mode 5G Core solution.

