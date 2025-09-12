At the event, Ericsson brought together more than fifty analysts, partners, and customers for insights into Ericsson’s enterprise strategy and technology leadership.

Executives highlighted advances in virtual and private networks, Wireless Wide Area Networks (WWAN), and AI-powered capabilities. Secure and predictable mission critical connectivity and the growing market for 5G laptops took center stage, while Vonage and Aduna showcased how high-performance programmable networks, global API aggregation, and a broad developer ecosystem are enabling new services and business models.

We are entering an era where advanced connectivity, distributed compute, and agentic AI must work hand-in-hand to unlock the next wave of innovation,” said Ericsson CTO Erik Ekudden. “This is not just about faster networks. It’s about building the digital infrastructure that will power everything from AI glasses to autonomous factories.”

Speakers also explored how enterprises can simplify and centralize IT operations managing endpoint rather than sites with 5G as the primary access and updates on enterprise trends in the Americas. The audience also got an update on the scope and range of how Ericsson’s 5G Core portfolio provides the foundation for monetization by enabling differentiated connectivity, exposing network APIs,

Adding agentic AI to NetCloud, supporting WWAN and private 5G

Åsa Tamsons, Head of Business Area Enterprise Wireless Solutions, presented an agentic AI upgrade to the NetCloud platform, which currently manages WWAN solutions, and will soon extend to Ericsson Private 5G The upgrade evolves it from a simple assistant to a multiagent system capable of proactively troubleshooting, configuring, and resolving network issues in minutes. Designed for both public and private 5G, the system boosts ROI, streamlines management, and automates operations across businesses of all sizes.

“Enterprises are seeking simpler, smarter ways to adopt and manage connectivity—and we believe agentic AI is an important step in enabling the new era of the cellular-first enterprise,” said Åsa Tamsons, Head of Business Area, Enterprise Wireless Solutions. “By integrating agentic AI into NetCloud, we’re giving our customers the ability to focus less on operations and more on what they do best: running their business and serving their customers.”

APIs powering global developer innovation

Vonage showed how equipping developers around the world with its innovative mobile network solutions is driving new value creation across industries.

“This is about turning potential into real solutions—creating new value that didn’t exist before,” said Niklas Heuveldop, Head of Business Area Global Communications Platform and CEO of Vonage. “By linking mobile network capabilities with Vonage’s developer community and Aduna’s global telco aggregation, we’re putting powerful tools in the hands of developers everywhere.”

Aduna CEO Anthony Bartolo outlined the joint venture’s rapid expansion: 24 contracted CSPs, 92 in progress, and potential reach to 2.5 billion subscribers representing over half of global GDP. . Aduna’s ecosystem enables Vonage to empower developers at scale.

Mission critical networks drive government digitalization

Ericsson spotlighted how next-generation mission-critical networks are transforming governments and sectors like defense, utilities, rail, digital airspace and public safety by replacing outdated narrowband systems with high-performing and secure 4G and 5G connectivity for real-time sharing and collaboration. With growing demand from defense and the creation of the Ericsson Federal Technologies Group, the company is cementing its leadership in these deployments while advancing national digitalization goals.

Ericsson also included partners and customers in sessions from Verizon, T-Mobile, NTT Data, Capgemini, HP, Nuggets, National University Health System of Singapore, and Free Now, a division of Lyft.

"These events give industry analysts the opportunity to hear directly from our leaders, partners and the wider technology ecosystem," said Pami Vadher, Head of Industry Analyst Relations, Ericsson. "They hear real-world perspectives, see clear proof points, and get an up-to-date view of our strategy and approach to enterprise offerings, alongside our regular ongoing engagement."

