5G slicing photography kicked off at Stockholm derby

Ericsson partnered with Swedish communications service provider (CSP) Tre Sverige (Three Sweden), Sony and Bildbyrån, Scandinavia’s largest sports photography agency, to use network slicing on a 5G standalone network at a major soccer game in Sweden for the first time.

Regardless of whatever network traffic was generated by almost 30,000 fans inside the 3Arena in south Stockholm, two Bildbyrån photographers had guaranteed continuous 5G standalone (5G SA) connectivity, via a dedicated network slice on Tre Sverige’s Ericsson-powered network, to instantly send high-definition action shots from pitch side to Bildbyrån offices and media outlet partners.

The high network speed, large capacity, and negligible latency of 5G SA means that publication media editors are able to see photo options in almost real time direct from the photographers’ cameras – with the ability to immediately select images for online viewers.

Network slicing facilitates the creation of multiple virtual networks on top of physical telecom infrastructure. CSPs can offer customers specific services with tailored features and performance requirements on the same network, paving the way for new innovative services and applications across different sectors.

Tre Sverige, Bildbyrån, and Ericsson say the implementation of network slicing at the game highlights the potential of 5G SA connectivity to change sports’ media coverage and fan engagement.

Peter Dahlberg, Head of Radio Strategy, Tre Sverige, says: “This is a clear example of how the new 5G standalone technology creates tangible benefits. Sporting events are an environment where connectivity is truly put to the test, and with 5G slicing, we can offer a solution that facilitates fast and secure image transmission.”

Joel Marklund, Chief Photographer, Bildbyrån, says: “Network speed and reliability are critical for our operations. Our clients expect pictures from the games’ crucial moments as they are happening. 5G standalone and network slicing will make it possible for us to secure our workflow and immediate delivery of imagery from more positions than before."

Issa Al-Fanek, Key Account Manager, Ericsson, says: “Stadiums and arenas host a wide range of users, from sports teams and athletes to spectators and businesses, offering numerous avenues for 5G standalone and network slicing. This technology creates new business models for service providers and is transformative for the media industry, enabling immersive experiences across traditional media production, such as second scene virtual reality, ultra-high-definition services, and on-site live event experiences.”

In June 2024, Tre Sverige and Ericsson implemented 5G slicing for the first time in Sweden when part of Tre's public 5G network was dedicated to the broadcast of the Stockholm Marathon.