In the era of digital transformation, the modern-day enterprise demands robust and efficient indoor coverage solutions to cope with escalating data needs. Ericsson’s Radio Dot System (a state-of the-art small cell solution), renowned for its energy efficiency, compactness, ease of deployment and radio performance, will be deployed to ensure mobile user experience.

The selected solution will complement Proximus existing portfolio of indoor solutions and enhancing the user experience in targeted areas. The addition of Ericsson’s technology is part of Proximus strategy to ensure optimal performance across all environments.

Fabrice Sancho, Head of Ericsson Belgium and Luxembourg, says: “We are thrilled to join forces with Proximus to bring the next generation of indoor network technology, Ericsson Radio Dot System, to their B2B and B2C customers. With the soon to come multiplication of 5G use cases and the growing demand of API based applications, state of the art indoor coverage is an essential foundation to bring the potential of 5G to the economy.”

Renaud Tilmans, Enterprise Telco Services & Ops Lead at Proximus, says, “With the advent of 5G technology and the increasing mobile bandwidth demands from enterprise for both public indoor coverage and mobile private network deployments, it has become imperative to find a cost-efficient and high-performance indoor solution. By selecting Ericsson's Radio Dot solution, we are well-positioned to address these demands effectively with a trustworthy and renown supplier. This partnership will enable us to provide our customers with reliable, flexible and robust indoor coverage, ensuring seamless connectivity and superior user experiences. Furthermore, the integration of this advanced technology will allow us to stay ahead in the competitive market, meeting the evolving needs of our numerous enterprise clients and supporting their digital transformation initiatives.”