Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and the Ministry of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills Employment (MIEPECC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at GITEX Africa 2025 intended at exploring a collaboration to digitally upskill and empower entrepreneurs in the Kingdom of Morocco, fostering an inclusive and innovative digital landscape.

Both entities will explore different areas that entrepreneurs and small businesses in Morocco can benefit from Ericsson’s global educational initiatives, and access different learning experiences through Ericsson’s extensive portfolio of educational programs to foster in-demand skills for Morocco’s rising digital economy.

This collaboration could help equip entrepreneurs and small business owners with essential 21st-century digital skills, contributing to sustainable employment and innovation across sectors in the Kingdom. It would also align with MIEPEEC’s broader vision of promoting economic inclusion and supporting small businesses through accessible digital transformation initiatives.

Mister Younes Sekkouri, Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills Employment (MIEPECC), says: "This potential collaboration with Ericsson reflects our shared interest in enhancing digital inclusion in Morocco. We look forward to exploring how such an initiative could help strengthen our entrepreneurial ecosystem and support the ambitions of Morocco’s Digital 2030 Agenda."

Majda Lahlou Kassi, President of Ericsson Morocco, and Vice President and Head of Ericsson West and Southern Africa, says: "We are pleased to engage in discussions with MIEPEEC to explore how Ericsson’s global expertise and digital learning platforms can support the capacity building and upskilling of Moroccan small enterprises and startups. By identifying areas where our tools and programs can add value, we aim to contribute to a more resilient and future-ready entrepreneurial ecosystem in Morocco."

This initiative reflects a mutual interest by both Ericsson and MIEPEEC to jointly assess the feasibility of developing inclusive and sustainable pathways for digital transformation and economic opportunity in Morocco, in line with Morocco's ambitious Digital 2030 Agenda, which aims to transform the country’s digital landscape, enhance connectivity, boost innovation and drive economic growth through technology.