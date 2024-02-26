Jakarta, 27 February 2024 – Telkomsel has formed a strategic collaboration with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to activate cutting-edge Radio Access Network (RAN) Energy Efficiency features as well as trial 5G Standalone (SA) technology in the existing Ericsson area in Telkomsel’s network. The collaboration is formalized with the signing of a Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA) on xx February 2024 at Fira Gran Via, coinciding with the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. This collaborative effort aligns with Telkomsel's commitment to become the best digital telco service provider in the region by consistently delivering environmentally friendly, cost-effective, and efficient services through the utilization of cutting-edge technology. This commitment also marks their collaboration to support Indonesia in achieving its Net Zero 2060 goal and reducing carbon emissions by 2030.

Telkomsel's Director of Network, Indra Mardiatna, stated, “Telkomsel is committed to actively contributing to Indonesia's goals of reducing carbon emissions for environmental sustainability with our ESG program initiative, Telkomsel Jaga Bumi. Therefore, through a partnership with Ericsson, Telkomsel can strengthen business sustainability in operational aspects by enhancing its technical capabilities to provide innovative, reliable, and environmentally sustainable telecommunications solutions tailored to the diverse needs of society and industries in Indonesia. By harnessing the latest advancements in 5G technology and adopting best practices in energy efficiency, Telkomsel aspires to catalyze positive change, realizing a more sustainable and inclusive future for all segments of society."

Head of Ericsson Indonesia, Krishna Patil, added, “Ericsson is pleased to be able to support Telkomsel as one of the leading Indonesian operators by providing world-class technologies to unlock the full potential of 5G while at the same time enabling sustainable growth in Indonesia. This is part of Ericsson’s commitment along with our customers to capture the full value of 5G and accelerate the digital transformation in the country.”

Ericsson’s RAN Energy Efficiency features will enable radios to automatically enter a low power state in the hours where network traffic is relatively low and disable the functionality during peak traffic hours. This will empower Telkomsel to handle growing data demand while at the same time reducing energy consumption, with no compromise on mobile user experience.

These initiatives are integral to Telkomsel and Ericsson's collective agreement to achieve Net Zero targets whilst also reducing operational expenditure (OPEX). According to the Net Zero Summit and B20 Investment Forum, Indonesia is committed to cut carbon emissions, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2060 or even earlier. Aligned with the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) document, Indonesia pledged to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by 29% through domestic efforts and 41% through international collaboration by the year 2030.

In addition, both companies have agreed to continue the 5G evolution journey, from 5G NSA (Non-Standalone) commercial deployment into exploration of 5G SA, as well as capturing new use cases by exploring Ericsson’s Reduced Capability (RedCap) software .Ericsson RedCap is a new radio access network (RAN) software solution that creates new 5G use cases and enables more 5G connections from devices such as smartwatches, other wearables, and industrial sensors and AR/VR devices.

“Telkomsel's steadfast dedication to delivering cutting-edge and environmentally sustainable digital connectivity services in Indonesia embodies its commitment to implementing Ecosystem, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. Telkomsel strives to foster positive societal and environmental change by prioritizing these pillars, reflecting its core values to contribute to a sustainable future. In collaboration with Ericsson, Telkomsel endeavors to develop innovative solutions and provide leading digital services that drive sustainable development, cementing its position as a leader in responsible business practices within the telecommunications industry," Indra concluded.

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT TELKOMSEL:

Telkomsel is a leading digital telecommunication company that continues to open up more opportunities and possibilities by enabling digital connectivity, digital platforms, and digital services developed by prioritizing the benefits of technology for all levels of society across the country. Telkomsel has been consistently deploying 4G mobile broadband networks, developing 5G networks, and enriching innovative digital solutions, including Mobile Gaming, Digital Entertainment, Digital Lifestyle, Mobile Financial Services, Enterprise Solutions, and the Internet of Things. Telkomsel has also integrated IndiHome fixed broadband services as part of the company's commitment to implementing the leading Fixed Mobile Convergence in Indonesia. During its 28 years of existence, Telkomsel has served more than 158,3 million mobile customers and more than 8,5 million fixed (IndiHome-Consumer) across the nation. Supported by more than 233.000 BTS, with leading 4G and 5G broadband technology, Telkomsel has served 97 percent of Indonesia's population, dominating 65 percent of the total payload (mobile and fixed) broadband users throughout Indonesia. Catch more information about us on our official channel at www.telkomsel.com, facebook.com/telkomsel, Twitter @telkomsel, and Instagram @telkomsel, as well as Telkomsel's virtual assistant at MyTelkomsel app.

