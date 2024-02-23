Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Telefónica, have defined and tested a worldwide-first, easy and on-demand process for consumers to experience the true benefits of a premium 5G network connection with enhanced performance characteristics leveraging on network slicing. The features are available in Android 14 from December 2023.

This proof of concept (PoC) represents a new era of innovation for consumer experience and was tested at the 5TONIC Lab in Madrid, Spain. It will enable subscribers to enhance the service on their devices via time-restricted premium subscriptions that are available for on-demand purchase, delivered via a dedicated slice of the network provided by Telefonica. The technology involved will empower Telefonica to offer targeted, premium slicing packages to subscribers.

This successful test is the latest milestone in Ericsson and Telefónica’s longstanding and ongoing network slicing journey which started in 2021.

Cayetano Carbajo, Director of Core & Transport in Telefonica CTIO, Telefónica, says:” This work is a step forward in the Telefonica’s customer journey into slicing enabling monetization of Network assets in residential market. This mechanism allows on-demand session-based services associated to a tailored quality of experience. Telefonica is pleased with the level of maturity reached through Ericsson’s technology and a large set of device manufacturers such as Google Pixel, Samsung Electronics and Xiaomi Technology”.

Mats Karlsson, Head of Solution Area Business and Operations Support Systems, Ericsson, says: “This new approach to network slicing, making innovative use of Ericsson Dynamic Network Slicing, represents a key milestone in Ericsson and Telefónica’s ongoing network slicing journey and is set to drive consumer experience to new innovation heights. It will enable subscribers to, for example, access exclusive interactive content during a live concert or subscribe to premium experiences during specific events that involve the use of a network slice.”

The on-demand process was defined in GSMA TS.43 specification (July 2023) and has been developed and implemented in collaboration between Telefonica network, Android OS in devices and Ericsson supplying the underlying network architecture including its Secure Entitlement Server (SES). Ericsson Charging is used to secure proper monetization of 5G slicing. These required features are already available to Ericsson customers.Ericsson and Telefónica’s network slicing journey placed an initial focus on showcasing all network slicing capabilities and how Ericsson Dynamic Network Slicing for end-to-end service orchestration can automate the full process, from slice design to slice configuration. During 2021 and 2022, the collaboration prioritized enterprise use cases and how network slicing could be leveraged to secure the needed resources for industrial use cases. In 2023, the collaboration reached new heights as it expanded its focus to the facilitation of slicing consumption and monetization, working with other key partners.

The results of this Proof of Concept will be showcased in Ericsson’s booth at MWC24 in Barcelona as a part of the Ericsson Dynamic Network Slicing demonstration.