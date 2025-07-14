Ericsson is providing seamless 5G connectivity at the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix in Portsmouth (July 19- 20), enabling cutting-edge communication and data transfer across multiple sites including the SailGP Race Stadium and operations centers. The deployment features Ericsson Private 5G networks that connect not only the event venues and the twelve F50 catamarans racing at speeds up to 100 km/h

Each F50 is equipped with Ericsson Cradlepoint edge routers, which connect to the Private 5G network plus additional capacity via a dedicated network slice on BT’s public 5G Standalone network. These routers handle more than 53 billion data points per race day, transmitting IoT data, video streams, and critical communications in real time. This connectivity supports SailGP umpires in adjudicating race protocols through live camera streaming and provides the twelve national teams with insights into competitor locations, tactics, and strategies.

The Ericsson Private 5G network spans operational and event sites, including the technical center located about 30 km away from the event, offering secure, mobile, low-latency connections. High-frequency radios, being tested by Ericsson and BT, deliver multiple gigabit capacity deployed to power immersive augmented reality 360-degree video experiences for fans in the fan zone, simulating the adrenaline of being onboard an F50 catamaran.

Complementing this setup, BT has worked alongside Ericsson to deploy two dedicated network slices tailored to SailGP’s needs. Through slicing BT has prioritised capacity for SailGP’s merchandising shops, cameras capturing the event, boat connectivity, near instantaneous uploads for media and photographers. The BT public 5G network slices, powered by EE – the UK’s best and most reliable mobile network1 - complement the Ericsson’s Private 5G network, enabling reliable, high-performance connectivity essential for split-second decision-making during races.

Ericsson, BT and Sony have collaborated to use 5G as the connectivity layer that supports broadcast-quality video with the low latency and high bandwidth required for delay-sensitive video encoders.

Manish Tiwari, Head of Enterprise 5G, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Ericsson, says: “SailGP is pushing the limits of performance, and Ericsson is enabling that ambition – connecting the F50 catamarans with ultra-reliable, low latency 5G powering real-time decision making on the water. Combined with BT 5G network slices for broadcasting, this is a showcase of how 5G can transform live sports in some of the most extreme conditions.”

Mark Seguna, BT Key Account Manager, Ericsson says: “As a trusted partner of BT and SailGP we see how 5G technology is the enabler for sports events such as here in Portsmouth. The potential to deliver a multi-faceted experience for event organisers, merchants, fans and media that demand the highest performance is now a reality and this event highlights that collaboration unified by 5G in the moments that matter.”

You can learn more about how Ericsson’s 5G solutions are supporting SailGP here.

1. Claim based on the RootMetrics® UK RootScore® Report: H2 2024. Tested at locations across the UK with the best commercially available smartphones on 4 national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of EE. Visit ee.co.uk/claims for more details.

