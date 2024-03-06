Ericsson and Mobily sign network exposure MoU at LEAP 2024

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at LEAP 2024, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to expose Mobily’s network capabilities to the enterprises and developers in Saudi Arabia.

Mobily will be able to easily activate new capabilities and expose them through Application Programmable Interfaces (APIs), boosting the programmability and adaptability of connectivity services to fit different needs.

The ability to expose APIs opens the opportunity for Mobily to strengthen its role in the enterprise ecosystem by enabling new use cases and applications. Additionally, by relying on GSMA Open Gateway and the CAMARA global initiatives, this will enable the global reach for Mobily’s API consumers’ use cases.

Leveraging the Cloud Core Exposure Server (CCES), which is part of Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core, including Service Exposure Enabler (SEE) the two companies will explore the possibilities to enable the mobile network for programmable and customizable use cases such as Quality on Demand (QoD) and roaming status.

By opening its network capabilities, Mobily will enhance end-user experiences, and will enable the developer community to better utilize Mobily’s network capabilities. Enterprises will also be able to interact with the Mobily network with agility and flexibility.

Alaa Malki, Chief Technology Officer at Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), says: "The Memorandum of Understanding with Ericsson to expose Mobily’s network signifies a giant leap forward in redefined mobile network experience for our customers. Additionally, it is a reinforcement of our commitment to our stakeholders and the great partnership with Ericsson. Our belief is that this Memorandum of Understanding will open new connectivity experiences and possibilities for our developer communities and enterprises in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Ekow Nelson, Vice President at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “This is an important step towards participating in the API economy and Ericsson’s vision of a Global Network Platform (GNP) to stimulate 5G monetization and enable new business models. This Memorandum of Understanding will enable us to explore with Mobily how to offer a more flexible network experience to empower businesses and developers to leverage the full potential of their network infrastructure through APIs.”

Ericsson and Mobily have put into practice a vision of creating an adaptable network through network exposure that will enable new use cases and applications for the enterprise ecosystem and the developer community.