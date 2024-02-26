Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) Research Türkiye announces its participation in the latest Smart Networks and Services Joint Undertaking (SNS JU) call with the ROBUST-6G project. This project is set to develop innovative solutions for 6G security technologies.

To address the demanding and diverse needs of the anticipated use cases, 6G networks must be highly programmable, exceedingly adaptable, and efficient. The additional levels of efficiency, programmability and flexibility will increase the complexity of managing and operating 6G networks. To manage this complexity, a paradigm shift towards complete automation of network and service management is required, and with it the need to protect the network services, infrastructure, and data against possible cybersecurity risks.

The ROBUST-6G project aims to address these cybersecurity risks by introducing cutting-edge approaches for security management of 6G networks at the physical, services and infrastructure levels. To achieve this aim, ROBUST-6G will design and implement a fully automated end-to-end smart network and service security management framework by utilizing Zero-touch network and Service Management (ZSM) and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) techniques.

Through its participation, Ericsson Research Türkiye will contribute to the ROBUST-6G project with global project coordination leading the project with 12 international partners from the consortium. Ericsson Research in Türkiye will be the first Information and Communications Technology (ICT) research laboratory in Türkiye to become a coordinator for a Horizon Europe project.

ROBUST-6G will study the robustness of distributed intelligence, privacy enhancements, and transparency in AI/ML while also promoting sustainable AI methodologies to achieve energy efficiency in 6G network design. The vision of ROBUST-6G is to optimize the computation requirements and minimize consumed energy while providing the necessary performance for AI/ML-driven functionalities, enabling sustainable solutions across society.

The SNS JU is moving towards more detailed design and system optimization while integrating micro-electronics and sustainability as key dimensions. The aim is to build first-class 6G technology capacities across Europe that will strongly contribute to the standardization efforts.

Işıl Yalçın, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Türkiye at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “6G is the next generation of wireless technology that will deliver truly omnipresent wireless intelligence and has the potential to revolutionize the future. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to have a major impact on future technology evolution as well as its security. At the same time, the trustworthiness of AI components in networks is also important. We are proud to be a part of the ROBUST-6G project, contributing to the research efforts on AI enabled6G security. 6G is the future of connectivity and we believe that this technology has the potential to make a real difference in the world.”

Overview of the new SNS JU Project Portfolio

Each of the winning projects explores innovative approaches, spanning a comprehensive spectrum of 6G domains. Assessed by an evaluation committee, composed of independent external experts, the proposals were evaluated based on the criteria of excellence, impact, and quality and efficiency of the implementation. The diverse array of projects ensures a multifaceted approach to addressing 6G challenges and promises a wide range of innovative solutions:

System Architecture: Strengthening the underlying structure of 6G networks for increased robustness, adaptability, and efficiency.

Strengthening the underlying structure of 6G networks for increased robustness, adaptability, and efficiency. Wireless Communication Technologies and Signal Processing: Exploring advances like Terahertz communications and integrated communication-sensing paradigms.

Exploring advances like Terahertz communications and integrated communication-sensing paradigms. Communication Infrastructure Technologies and Devices: Fortifying and expanding the physical and virtual infrastructure to support the new 6G technologies.

Fortifying and expanding the physical and virtual infrastructure to support the new 6G technologies. Reliable Services and Smart Security: Ensuring a secure transition to 6G that prioritizes user data protection and privacy.

Ensuring a secure transition to 6G that prioritizes user data protection and privacy. Microelectronics-based Solutions for 6G Networks: Development and validation of advanced microelectronics solutions for 6G networks.

Development and validation of advanced microelectronics solutions for 6G networks. EU-US 6G R&I Cooperation: Promoting synergies across industries, academic institutions, and regulatory bodies for holistic 6G development.

Promoting synergies across industries, academic institutions, and regulatory bodies for holistic 6G development. Complementary SNS experimental Pan-EU federated Infrastructure: Establishment and expansion of a Pan-EU experimental infrastructure for 6G, aiming to validate end-to-end 6G architectures.

Establishment and expansion of a Pan-EU experimental infrastructure for 6G, aiming to validate end-to-end 6G architectures. SNS Societal Challenges: Addressing broader societal implications of 6G to ensure that technological advancements align with societal needs and benefits.

Addressing broader societal implications of 6G to ensure that technological advancements align with societal needs and benefits. SNS Large Scale Trials and Pilots with Verticals: Transposing 6G technologies into real-world applications across sectors like connected and automated mobility, healthcare, smart cities, education, and farming.

ROBUST-6G is among the new 27 research, innovation and trials projects financed by SNS JU that will commence operations as of January 2024. All the projects represent a significant step towards advancing smart networks and services, offering breakthrough innovations, experimental platforms, and large-scale trials, driving world-class research and shaping the world's digital connected future.

NOTES TO EDITORS FOLLOW US: Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here

https://twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson MORE INFORMATION AT: Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00) ABOUT ERICSSON: Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

About SNS JU:

The European Smart Networks and Services JU (SNS JU) is a Joint Undertaking established in 2021 by the European Union Council Regulation No 2021/2085. This EU Partnership is jointly led by the EU Commission and the 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G-IA). The mix of public and industry interest makes the Smart Network and Services Joint Undertaking the right platform for collaboration and the right instrument to foster world-class research and innovation on next generation networks and services. The SNS JU two-pillar approach, in support of 5G deployment and for advanced research of 6G systems, create a continuity for EU players but also provide tangible financial support to best research, SMEs and industry to strengthen the EU supply chain side. The SNS JU fosters alignment and synergies with Member States on 6G Research and Innovation Programmes and favour international cooperation.

The SNS JU aims to contribute to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) towards sustainable, resilient, and climate-neutral network infrastructures and services. The combined EU funding for the first and second call of the SNS JU under the Horizon Europe programme is of around EUR 380 million.

For more information about the SNS JU, please visit https://smart-networks.europa.eu.