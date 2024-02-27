Telecom Egypt and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) have successfully trialed 5G across several key locations in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital, achieving the maximum theoretical downlink throughput on used spectrum.

The trial was conducted on the currently licensed 2.6 gigahertz (GHz) spectrum by deploying a 5G non-standalone (NSA) solution using 4G/5G radios from the Ericsson Radio System and connected to Ericsson’s Evolved Packet Core (EPC) and Unified Data Management (UDM).

This trial is an extension of Ericsson's ongoing collaboration with Telecom Egypt and will enable efficient use of bandwidth and the creation of a more enhanced network for Telecom Egypt.

Mohamed Nasr Eldin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Telecom Egypt, says: “With 5G technology, we can help create a smarter, safer, and more sustainable future. We are looking forward to utilizing this innovation to facilitate new services that will support Egypt on its digital transformation journey and also transform the way people connect, interact, and do business. We are pleased with this successful trial as part of our long-term strategic partnership with Ericsson.”

Fadi Pharaon, President of Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “Ericsson has a long history in driving technology innovation in Egypt that dates back to the installation of the country’s first telephone exchange in Alexandria in 1897. We continue to mark new achievements in collaboration our partners, like Telecom Egypt. The game-changing trial will pave the way for the deployment of 5G networks across the country, unlocking new connectivity opportunities and introducing improvements in speed, position accuracy, energy efficiency, and lower latency, benefiting consumers and the society.”

A purpose-built, dedicated, and agile 5G network powered by Ericsson 5G Core and radio access network (RAN) solutions will help Telecom Egypt deliver guaranteed high-performing indoor and outdoor 5G coverage. The trial will build the basis for digital transformation and artificial intelligence initiatives for the country.