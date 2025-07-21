Ooredoo Kuwait has partnered with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to modernize its charging system, advancing Ooredoo Kuwait’s capabilities in the 5G era. This strategic upgrade, hosted on Ericsson’s Cloud Native Infrastructure (CNIS), will see the deployment of the latest release of Ericsson Charging, including Ericsson’s cloud-native Charging Access Function (CAF), enhancing Ooredoo Kuwait’s ability to offer advanced 5G services, and paving the way for new business opportunities and competitive marketing strategies.

Ericsson Charging is a cloud-native, scalable and flexible solution that focuses on user experience and future-proof product roadmaps, enabling real-time convergent charging, policy control, and rapid service creation. This enables Ooredoo Kuwait to create new digital charging opportunities flexibly through configurable packages, offers, or discounts for its subscribers. It will also support Ooredoo Kuwait in enabling monetization of advanced 5G capabilities, supporting innovative services and differentiated 5G use cases in the country.

Ericsson Cloud Native Infrastructure is a proven, standards-based, and fully system-verified on-premises cloud infrastructure solution that caters to both virtual and cloud-native 5G applications. Providing the capability to deploy containers as a service (CaaS) over bare metal servers without the need for a virtualization layer, the infrastructure solution delivers a radically simplified architecture compared to running containers in virtual machines.

Issa Haider, Chief Technology Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait, says: “The deployment of the latest capability from the Ericsson Charging for 5G Standalone will empower us to better monetize our advanced 5G offerings and enhance customer experiences. This partnership marks a pivotal step in our digital transformation journey, enabling us to create new digital opportunities for our subscribers.”

Petra Schirren, President of Ericsson Gulf at Ericsson Europe, Middle East and Africa, says: “We are happy to deploy the latest Ericsson Charging capabilities on Ooredoo Kuwait’s network to empower their service offerings and support their broader digital transformation goals. Underscoring our commitment to driving innovation in the region, this partnership will enhance connectivity in Kuwait and will support Ooredoo Kuwait in delivering advanced solutions that cater to the evolving needs of their customers.”

This partnership reaffirms both companies' dedication to furthering the growth of the telecommunications landscape in Kuwait.