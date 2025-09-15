Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Zain have entered into an agreement to boost network capacity and enhance coverage across the Kingdom of Bahrain through the expansion of Zain Bahrain’s mobile broadband.

The mobile broadband expansion includes the deployment of the latest Ericsson Radio Access Network (RAN) products, supporting Zain Bahrain’s journey for digital transformation and an enhanced user experience.

Ericsson will provide advanced radio products and site enclosures, including the triple-band Radio 4823, which provides double the uplink throughput by reusing existing antennas. Additionally, Ericsson will provide its AIR 3285, a dual-band Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD) Massive MIMO radio that is optimized for weight and size, significantly simplifying rollouts in high-capacity sites to meet increased demand for uplink capacity. Ericsson will also provide the triple low-band Radio 4486, which maximizes low-band spectrum performance and improves user experience at the cell edge.

The expansion will support Zain Bahrain in boosting network performance and maximizing its spectrum allocation toward 4G and 5G technologies.

Ammar Al-Ketbi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Zain Bahrain, says: “This partnership is another significant step in our journey to provide the best digital experiences in Bahrain. By investing in modern, sustainable infrastructure, we are ensuring that our customers, whether they are gamers, entrepreneurs, or enterprises, enjoy faster, more advanced solutions. This investment also lays the foundation for tomorrow’s digital services in the Kingdom. At the core of all these efforts is our unwavering commitment to placing the customer at the heart of everything we do.”

Petra Schirren, President of Ericsson Gulf at Ericsson Europe, Middle East and Africa, says: “Our continued collaboration with Zain Bahrain is exemplified by this expansion and modernization agreement. It reflects our shared commitment to advancing digital infrastructure in the Kingdom and supports Zain Bahrain’s digital transformation journey. By providing Ericsson’s advanced solutions, we are enabling Zain Bahrain to meet the growing demands of its customers while maintaining a strong focus on network performance.”

Ericsson and Zain Bahrain share a long-standing partnership focused on driving mobile broadband evolution in the Kingdom. Over the years, Ericsson has supported Zain Bahrain through continuous technology advancements and network modernization enhancements, culminating into the deployment of 5G Standalone. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to accelerating innovation and enhancing customer experiences across Bahrain.