Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is participating in the IEEE International Symposium on Personal, Indoor and Mobile Radio Communications (PIMRC) 2025, taking place from 1 to 4 September in Istanbul, Türkiye. Ericsson will showcase 6G innovations and contributions to international standards, showcasing the innovations developed jointly by local R&D experts in Türkiye and Ericsson’s global research leaders.

At the IEEE PIMRC 2025, Ericsson will showcase a range of cutting-edge solutions and advancements in 6G research, Artificial Intelligence in radio access network (RAN) operations and more. Ericsson’s booth will feature interactive demonstrations highlighting how these innovations are shaping future networks, supporting Türkiye’s digital transformation, and fostering sustainable growth for a connected future.

Experts from Ericsson will participate in the event to engage and discuss with industry partners and customers to drive innovation across Türkiye’s evolving technology ecosystem. Magnus Frodigh, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Research will also deliver a keynote speech before his panel on ‘Status of 6G research, standardization and research needs for 6G Advanced’ beside Zoran Lazarevic, Chief Technology Officer at Ericsson Middle East and Africa who will deliver a speech titled ‘High-performing Open Programmable Networks’.

Mehmet Ogul, Ericsson Turkiye General Manager at Ericsson, says: “IEEE PIMRC 2025 offers an exciting platform to showcase our latest innovations, connect with our partners and customers, and demonstrate the potential of our technologies to the industry. Our focus on 6G research and AI-driven innovation reflects our commitment to driving Türkiye’s digital transformation and supporting industry growth. Thanks to our local R&D capabilities, we are proud to contribute to this important conversation and work with partners to build smarter, connected networks that empower Turkish societies and support sustainability.”

This event will showcase Ericsson’s industry and research strengths, highlighting the contributions of all the researchers in Türkiye, while presenting its global vision and adapting best practices to the country’s needs.

Magnus Frodigh, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Research says: “With the first commercial 6G solutions expected by 2030, Ericsson is already advancing standardization efforts and preparing future products to ensure a smooth rollout that builds on the strengths of 5G. It is essential for the industry to align early on a shared vision for 6G, introducing new capabilities only when they deliver real and measurable benefits. Ericsson’s ongoing research and industry collaborations will continue to evolve the technology, driving enhancements and ensuring they seamlessly integrate into the foundational 6G architecture of the future.”

Ericsson has been dedicated to integrating locally developed technologies into the global ecosystem, strengthening Türkiye’s position in the rapidly evolving Information and Communications Technology landscape.