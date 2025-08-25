e&, the global technology group, and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) have concluded the inaugural Excelerate& program. With participation from e&’s top youthful Emirati talents, the year-long program has been successfully completed with an educational trip to the Ericsson headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden.

Launched in 2024, the program aims to cultivate both deep technical expertise and strong business acumen, while fostering an innovative culture and exposure to global best practices. Excelerate& plays a vital role in transforming young Emiratis into future telecom leaders.

With activities and monthly developmental workshops, the program tackled subjects like 5G architecture, data networks, cloud technology and telecom APIs, culminating in a final workshop through an educational visit to Ericsson’s global headquarters in Sweden. During the visit, the participants were able to engage with researchers, executives and designers at the Ericsson Experience Center, participate in networking opportunities, and witness cutting-edge demos in the telecommunications industry.

The Excelerate& program embodies e&’s commitment to shaping the UAE’s digital future by empowering the brightest Emirati talents. During their transformative visit to Ericsson’s headquarters in Stockholm, participants immersed themselves in cutting-edge innovations like AI-driven networks and 5G advancements, gaining unparalleled insights into global telecom trends. This initiative not only hones their technical and leadership skills but also inspires them to drive the UAE’s Centennial 2071 vision, fostering a generation of telecom leaders ready to innovate and connect communities worldwide.

Ericsson’s long-standing presence in the region reflects its commitment to local talent development. Building on decades of partnership with e&, Excelerate& program was launched to sharpen Emirati tech leaders in 5G, data science, and cloud. Ericsson continues to invest in empowering young professionals through training, mentorship, and upskilling initiatives to lead the digital future.