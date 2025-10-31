Dubai, UAE, October 2025: InfraX, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), at GITEX Global 2025, to accelerate the digital transformation of the utility sector in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This MoU with Ericsson will support InfraX’s strategy to build smart, connected utilities for the UAE by co‑developing Internet of Things (IoT) and automation use cases, sharing technical expertise, and delivering scalable solutions that improve efficiency today and enable future applications.

InfraX delivers advanced digital services and communications infrastructure that power DEWA’s operations with the highest reliability standards. Through its special-purpose IoT license, InfraX enables the commercialization of IoT networks and services in the UAE, supporting both DEWA and external enterprises in their digital transformation journeys. Ericsson brings its extensive experience in network modernization, automation, and mission-critical connectivity to this growth-focused collaboration.

Rashid Alahmedi, COO of InfraX says: “Partnerships such as this are vital to driving the digital transformation of Dubai’s utility landscape. By combining InfraX’s robust network infrastructure and Ericsson’s technological innovation, we are taking an important step toward building a secure, sustainable, and intelligent ecosystem that supports Dubai’s mission to digital transformation.”

Petra Schirren, Head of Ericsson GCC says: “Our Memorandum of Understanding with InfraX reflects our commitment to working with our partners in the United Arab Emirates on digital transformation initiatives that provide long-term value to society. By co-developing utility-specific use cases, sharing expertise, global references and collaborative innovation, we aim to demonstrate how digital technologies can support the transition to smart utilities for delivering scalable applications.”

The MoU builds on an ongoing engagement between Ericsson and InfraX to guide the digitalization of utility operations. It will serve as a foundation for broader collaboration across the sector, creating opportunities for innovation and scalable growth.