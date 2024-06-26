Ericsson, a leading R&D investor in Canada and a global leader in sustainability, is proud to announce it has been ranked second overall among Canada's Top International Corporate Citizens in 2024. This designation was awarded to Ericsson by Corporate Knights, a media and research company committed to advancing a sustainable economy. This year, Ericsson moved up from the eighth position in 2023 to second, reflecting the company's continued efforts to champion important issues like reducing the energy consumption of mobile networks and advocating for digital inclusion.

Jeanette Irekvist, President of Ericsson Canada, says: “We are honoured to be recognized as one of Canada’s top international corporate citizens. Moving up to second place highlights our unwavering commitment to sustainability and our efforts to achieve Net Zero emissions across our value chain by 2040. Our focus on developing high performing, energy efficient and sustainable 5G networks, bolstered by our investments in Canadian R&D, is pivotal to our mission.”

As mobile network usage continues to surge, communication service providers (CSPs) face increasing sustainability challenges in scaling up their capacity. Ericsson addresses this issue by optimizing network operations to further enhance sustainability with innovative solutions like its Radio Access Networks (RAN) energy-saving software, which significantly reduces power consumption while supporting the growing demand for 5G.

Bhushan Joshi, Head of Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility, Ericsson North America, says: “This recognition by Corporate Knights is a testament to Ericsson’s deep-rooted commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility. Our journey towards Net Zero emissions is integral to our operations and the solutions we provide. By enhancing the energy efficiency of our products and building robust, sustainable networks, we aim to enable significant decarbonization across industries. This accolade reflects the hard work and dedication of our teams in driving our Net Zero agenda.”

Ericsson ranked second among the 2024 Top 10 International Corporate Citizens, up six spots from last year.

Winners are selected from 115 companies that earn revenues over $1 billion in North America, and are not listed or headquartered in Canada, and have the highest scores based on the Corporate Knights Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World methodology.

The Corporate Knights Sustainability Rating methodology incorporates data collected from annual reports, sustainability reports, and company websites to score companies based on metrics such as share of “clean” revenue and investments, eco-efficiency, diversity on boards of directors and among executives.

Ericsson Canada has played a vital role in the country’s innovation ecosystem for more than 70 years, including supporting communications service providers through every generation of mobile communication. By providing cutting-edge, sustainable technology solutions, Ericsson is helping Canadian CSPs meet their sustainability goals, reduce their environmental impact, and drive digital inclusion across the nation. Ericsson Canada is also a partner in the national ecosystem network aimed at fostering 5G adoption and collaboration in Canada. Earlier this year, the company also joined the Government of Canada’s Net Zero Challenge.

For more details, please read Ericsson’s latest Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility report.

