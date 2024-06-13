2degrees and Ericsson partner to upgrade microwave network

This upgrade is part of 2degrees’ ongoing network modernisation programme, enhancing its network capabilities to provide world-class networks and service to its customers.

The first four microwave links have been successfully completed, with hundreds more proposed over the project timeline.

Ericsson will progressively replace and expand 2degrees’ existing microwave network technology with Ericsson’s MINI-LINK 6000 microwave solution across sites as part of its network lifecycle refresh.

Microwave technology is a key enabler for building timely and cost-effective mobile coverage and capacity, delivering speeds and latency comparable to fibre.

Ericsson’s MINI-LINK portfolio is the market-leading microwave family for cost-efficient mobile transport networks. It includes both split mount and all outdoor short haul as well as long haul solutions covering the complete microwave spectrum from 5GHz up to 80GHz. This provides unparalleled flexibility and scalability for all deployment scenarios.

The agreement expands on Ericsson’s ongoing partnership with 2degrees to modernise the telecommunications provider’s Radio Access Network with products and solutions from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio, delivering better experiences and services to consumer and business customers throughout New Zealand.

Stephen Kurzeja, Chief Technology Information Officer at 2degrees, says: “This project helps us deliver an industry leading network for New Zealand. These upgrades, and our ongoing commitment to network refresh and modernisation, will ensure we continue to provide our customers with high-quality connectivity, built upon market leading innovations. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have on our network and customers.”

Emilio Romeo, Head of Ericsson, New Zealand and Australia, says: “This agreement further supports the strength of the work Ericsson has done to deliver 2degrees’ network in New Zealand. This agreement will see Ericsson further expand on the partnership to deliver our market-leading microwave technology to 2degrees, transforming the telecommunications landscape in New Zealand.

Ericsson Mobile Transport

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson’s high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we’ve been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT 2DEGREES

In 2022 New Zealand’s leading challenger telecommunications companies – 2degrees and Vocus – came together under the 2degrees brand to form New Zealand’s third largest, full-service telecommunications provider. 2degrees offers broadband and mobile services covering 98.5% of places Kiwis live and work, a nationwide fibre network and modern technology platforms, as well as energy services – all supported by an award-winning customer care team and a network of 54 retail stores. It operates the 2degrees, Slingshot and Orcon brands. www.2degrees.com.nz