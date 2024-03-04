Optus is one of the first operators in the world to test the high-capacity wideband multi-operator Ericsson Radio Dot System, ahead of further deployment across the network. When deployed, this system will provide high-capacity 5G connectivity indoors enabling Australian enterprises to drive operational efficiencies by providing high-speed, ultra-low latency, and improved 5G reliability to end users, supporting data demanding applications and devices. This will enable customers from various communications service providers, including Optus, to receive the indoor mobile phone coverage with the same quality, when the service providers connect their base station equipment to the multi operator radio dot system as well.

Following the successful test, which was conducted at the Optus Lab in Sydney, Optus plans to deploy the multi-operator Ericsson Radio Dot System at indoor venues, such as sporting venues, multi-story buildings and shopping precincts across Australia, providing a superior experience for customers and end users. It will also be used as a 5G capacity overlay in locations where Optus has already deployed legacy solutions like shopping centre food courts, airport lounge rooms or stadium corporate rooms and will enable new immersive technologies such as XR and VR.

The multi-operator Ericsson Radio Dot System will enable Optus to deliver high-capacity 5G in indoor environments whilst supporting the wideband 3.5GHz spectrum of all Australian mobile operators. The multi-operator functionality enables all operators to share the total cost of ownership (TCO) in providing the 5G coverage and capacity in indoor environments, whilst addressing the rapidly increasing demand by enterprises and consumers. In addition, the system will enable Ericsson’s precise indoor positioning of people or objects inside multi-storey buildings, airports, and underground locations where traditional GPS and other satellite technologies previously lacked the precision.

Kent Wu, Optus Vice President Access Network Strategy, Planning and Quality, says: “This successful test and upcoming deployment of Radio Dot highlights Optus’ commitment to delivering the highest quality and innovative technologies to meet the growing needs of its enterprise customers, and end users. With Ericsson’s multi-operator 5G Radio Dot system, Optus can support its consumer and enterprise customers across multiple venues to deliver a high-capacity 5G solution for both uplink and downlink and enhance 5G customer experience in indoor locations enabling new emerging use cases such as XR/VR, and precise positioning.”

Daniel Ode, Ericsson’s Head of Global Customer Unit, Singtel, says: “We are pleased to be supporting Optus to deliver this innovative solution to its customers. With the rapidly growing demands for data, coupled with the complexities of delivering the highest quality coverage in indoor environments, Optus can now easily deploy a solution that delivers indoor 5G coverage to support major enterprise customers, delivering high-capacity 5G indoor coverage on 3.5GHz spectrum, which is critical for indoor locations such as venues, sporting stadiums and buildings.”

The first production implementation for the multi-operator Ericsson Radio Dot System is planned in Optus’ network in NSW during 2024.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

The multi-operator Ericsson Radio Dot System consists of the Radio Dot 4455, Indoor Radio Unit (IRU) 1649 and Indoor Connect (IC) 8855. The IRU and IC enables multi operators network sharing with different vendors, delivering multi-Gbps speeds enabling future network evolution and future mobile generations. Optus will also transition to new IRU 8850 once available as part of network architecture evolution to reduce number of IRUs by half greatly improving the TCO.

Related links:

Radio Dots - Ericsson

NOTES TO EDITORS: FOLLOW US: Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here

https://twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00) ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT OPTUS:

As one of the largest telecommunications companies in Australia, Optus provides mobile, telephony, internet, satellite, entertainment and business network services to more than 10 million customers each day. The Optus mobile network reaches 98.5% of the Australian population, and it is committed to constantly delivering new technologies that will connect more Australians to their friends, families and businesses. https://www.optus.com.au/