Optus and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) have deployed dynamic energy efficiency software solutions in the telecommunications carrier’s 5G mobile network with the new intelligent technology enabling a potential incremental reduction in energy consumption across the provider’s Ericsson radio access network footprint.

This new initiative will increase the total daily energy savings up to 24-26% when combined with the software feature enhancements and hardware modernization initiatives completed last year.

The two new Ericsson solutions implemented – Massive MIMO (multiple-input multiple-output) Sleep mode and Booster Carrier Sleep – are software-based tools designed to reduce energy consumption in Ericsson’s Massive MIMO radio hardware by dynamically switching off individual broadcast elements and Massive MIMO radios in each mobile network antenna when there is no user demand for them.

The Massive MIMO Sleep mode and Booster Carrier Sleep solutions, which have been deployed at trial sites in Sydney and Melbourne, conserve energy by intelligently detecting when antenna elements and Massive MIMO radios are not in use and automatically switching them into sleep mode, reactivating them again when they are needed.

At the sites where the solutions have been rolled out, Massive MIMO Sleep mode has improved average energy consumption by a saving of 2.5kWh per day, per site. Meanwhile, the Booster Carrier Sleep feature has reduced energy consumption by 2.23kWh per day, per site.

With RAN networks contributing significantly to the total energy consumption of a mobile network, the ability to dynamically put antenna elements and Massive MIMO radios into low-power sleep mode when not in use, without jeopardising network coverage, presents enormous energy saving possibilities for Optus as a network operator.

The implementation of the new solutions, which are set to be showcased in the Ericsson Hall at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona, from 26-29 February 2024, is part of an ongoing sustainability commitment by Optus to reduce 25% of its operational emissions by 2025, from a 2015 baseline.

Lambo Kanagaratnam, Managing Director of Networks at Optus, says: “The enhancements made possible by the Ericsson Massive MIMO Sleep mode and Booster Carrier Sleep solutions are helping Optus take a step closer to our sustainability commitment to reduce our 2025 emissions by 25%, from a 2015 baseline and ensure network capacity and performance is maintained, even as power needs are minimised.”

Daniel Ode, Head of Ericsson Global Customer Unit, Singtel, says: “With the deployment of the Ericsson Massive MIMO Sleep mode and Booster Carrier Sleep technology, we enhance the energy efficiency of the Ericsson infrastructure throughout the entire Optus network, both the hardware and the software components. In our partnership with Optus we are very proud to be part of their journey to reach their sustainability commitment by leveraging the latest Ericsson technology leadership. Our work with Optus on intelligent power management features bolsters Ericsson’s efforts to make mobile networks more energy-efficient, sustainable and cost-effective, while extending the reach and benefits of 5G. It also reflects our long-term ambition to become Net Zero across our value chain by 2040.”

FURTHER INFORMATION FOR EDITORS

With Deep Sleep for Massive MIMO radios can hibernate while consumers and businesses are asleep. Low traffic hours enable substantial energy savings potential on each radio and site. Deep Sleep saves around 70% of the energy otherwise consumed by hibernating the radio when there is little or no traffic.

Booster Carrier Sleep allows carriers to be switched on and off dynamically based on the traffic demand. This software creates more opportunities for cell sleep and radio deep sleep to be activated autonomously, being a key enabler for energy efficiency.

