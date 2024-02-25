Working with its network equipment partner Ericsson, the telco has successfully implemented an automated In-Service Software Upgrade (ISSU) capability for functions in Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core, establishing a new architectural approach to software automation within 5G Core and cloud native technologies. The upgrade provides TPG Telecom the flexibility to initiate faster updates of new network features and significantly improve the responsiveness and execution times of end-to-end flows in its core network.

For TPG Telecom customers, the upgrade means service enhancements, including new security and reliability features, can be delivered in a faster and more stable manner, leading to less interruptions and higher network performance.

Compared to previous network upgrade mechanisms, the ISSU implementation for the functions targeted for this initial introduction of the capability with TPG provides 70 per cent faster software upgrade execution time and eliminates the need for external suppliers to assist when performing upgrades.

“This marks a significant milestone for TPG Telecom’s digital transformation journey, as we continue to build Australia’s most innovative and advanced mobile network. By harnessing new and innovative automation technologies we can improve network performance and customer experience, while also boosting security and reliability,” said Clinton Fick, TPG Telecom General Manager Core Network Applications.

“Automation enhances the efficiency of our network, while also empowering our people to redirect their time towards innovation and investment in other critical areas of our network.”

Emilio Romeo, Head of Ericsson Australia & New Zealand, says: "We are pleased to be collaborating with TPG Telecom as they unveil the successful implementation of an automated In-Service Software Upgrade (ISSU) capability enabled by Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core. This milestone is not only a significant shift in software automation but also heralds a new era of agility and efficiency in network management.”

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT TPG TELECOM

TPG Telecom Limited, formerly named Vodafone Hutchison Australia Limited, was listed on the Australian Securities Exchange on 30 June 2020. On 13 July 2020, this newly listed company merged with TPG Corporation Limited, formerly named TPG Telecom, to bring together the resources of two of Australia’s largest telecommunications companies, creating the leading challenger full-service telecommunications provider. TPG Telecom is home to some of Australia’s most-loved brands including Vodafone, TPG, iiNet, AAPT, Internode, Lebara and felix. https://www.tpgtelecom.com.au/