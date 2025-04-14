Ericsson appoints new Head of Australia and New Zealand

Ericsson today announces the appointment of Ludvig Landgren as the new Head of Australia and New Zealand, effective from 1 May, 2025.

Ludvig brings to the role more than 25 years of experience in executive roles in sales and delivery across Europe and Asia-Pacific. For the past five years he has led Ericsson’s Cloud, Software and Services, and Enterprise unit for South East Asia, Oceania and India, which has seen him work extensively with service providers in Australia and New Zealand on driving digital transformation, automation and 5G monetization.

Currently based in Singapore, Ludvig will relocate to Sydney to take on this new role.

Ludvig succeeds Emilio Romeo, who after nine years, has taken up a regional role as Executive Strategic Advisor focused on driving growth and transformation with Ericsson’s key customers in South East Asia.

Andres Vicente, Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson states, ”Ludvig is a seasoned telecommunications executive with a deep understanding of the Australian and New Zealand markets. He brings valuable insight into how our customers, partners, and government stakeholders can unlock the full potential of 5G— as a platform for innovation and a driver of tangible business outcomes. I am confident that under Ludvig’s leadership, we will strengthen our position and accelerate 5G value creation for our customers across Australia and New Zealand.”

“As early mobile technology adopters, including global frontrunners in 5G, Australia and New Zealand service providers are in a strong position to redefine how our industry creates and captures value. I’m looking forward to working alongside our local team, customers and partners to unleash the next wave of mobile innovation, for the benefit of consumers and enterprises,” says Ludvig Landgren.



