The spectacular rise of holographic communication

How many people now suffer from video call fatigue and want a more intuitive, collaborative and immersive way to communicate? To achieve an immediate, emotional connection, we must look beyond the existing experience of communicating with friends and colleagues on a flat, two-dimensional screen.

Holographic Communication represents a major leap forward in this regard, helping us all move to a fully immersive, three-dimensional experience with spatial awareness. In fact, in a recent Ericsson Consumer Lab report, holographic calling was the service that enterprises rated the most important to improve their existing experience with remote communication. To continue to attract and engage new talent, communication that allows for more authenticity and the sharing of non-verbal cues will increasingly be expected.

The success of any technology is, however, heavily geared around acceptance. How many new technological solutions have gained worldwide interest but then disappeared after a few years? To build on the sense of excitement from early adopters and the hype that follows, clarity on how Holographic Communication will evolve, how and when it will become available to a broader market and, crucially, why it’s better and more intuitive than alternatives, is needed.

Based on qualitative and quantitative market research, it is clear that for Holographic Communication to become an accepted form of communication it will require: