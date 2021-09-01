Making hybrid learning inclusive, immersive and equitable

However, learning loss due to extended gaps or discontinuities in a student’s education is a reality for hundreds of millions throughout the world, resulting in a discrepancy between what a student has learned and what they are expected to have understood by a certain point in their education.

The longer young people are out of school, the less likely they are to catch up with age-appropriate learning objectives. The longer-term consequences are dire for all those affected—young people, communities and societies—resulting in potential emotional trauma, vulnerability to poverty, poor nutrition and health, as well as weaker employment and income earning prospects.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, at least 463 million children worldwide were unable to access remote learning owing to school closures in 2020 alone . The figures were staggering: According to UNICEF, school children around the world have lost an estimated 1.8 trillion hours—and counting—of in-person learning since the onset of the virus, due to the lockdowns and imposed isolations.

During the pandemic, many students and teachers quickly established a blended learning setup, which seamlessly incorporated both in-person and remote participants, proving that effective learning can continue with minimal disruption—and can even be enhanced—in these circumstances.

However, a true hybrid learning approach is dependent on well-established digital networks and supportive remote learning policies, which provide the necessary flexibility and resilience to the education system. As such, the pandemic has also brought attention to the digital divide—the gap between those who have access to and the basic digital skills to use online devices, and those who do not—and its resulting impact on equity.