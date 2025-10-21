Ericsson ranked leader in GlobalData enterprise indoor solutions
Ericsson has been ranked a leader among eight vendors in GlobalData’s 2025 enterprise small cells report, highlighting Ericsson’s Radio Dot System.
This recognition underscores Ericsson’s commitment to innovation and meeting the diverse needs of communications service providers (CSPs), neutral hosts and enterprise worldwide.
Ericsson Radio Dot System is compact and engineered for rapid deployments, supporting a broader array of spectrum bands than any competing solution, including support for Citizen's Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) for private networks in the US and advanced 4G/5G spectrum-sharing capabilities. The Radio Dot System also offers multiple deployment options, Open RAN, Precise Indoor Positioning with sub-meter accuracy.
With the Ericsson Radio Dot System, CSPs and enterprise channel partners can customize and deliver high-performance indoor connectivity for diverse indoor environments—from large venues to small businesses—while enabling scalable deployment and unlocking new monetization opportunities.
Additionally, Ericsson offers the Indoor Fusion Unit—a solution designed specifically for small businesses—which expands the company’s presence in the enterprise market. High-capacity millimeter wave products further enhance this diverse portfolio. Together, these offerings enable CSPs, neutral hosts, and enterprises to unlock new 5G indoor monetization opportunities.
Mårten Lerner, Head of Networks Strategy & Product Management, Business Area Networks, at Ericsson, says: “This recognition is significant for Ericsson and its customers, as it demonstrates Ericsson’s leadership in enterprise small cells with solutions that address the evolving needs of a global market.”