India’s 5G leadership showcased at Ericsson analyst event

The event brought together top-tier regional analysts as well as trade media for insights from and dialogue with senior executives, including CTO Erik Ekudden.

Andres Vicente, Head of Ericsson's Market Area South East Asia, Oceania and India, kicked off the event by talking about India’s position as a global frontrunner not only in digital innovation but specifically in 5G.

He referenced recent announcements such as the expansion of Ericsson’s Bengaluru ASIC R&D center, and the localization of Ericsson Antenna Systems (EAS) passive antenna production in partnership with VVDN Technologies, with a significant portion of the output also meant for export.

"India is not just a market for us,” Vicente said. “It is a strategic hub for research, manufacturing and developing use cases for the rest of the world in areas such as 5G, 6G, XR (extended reality) and AI (artificial intelligence).”

Next wave of mobile innovation

Ericsson CTO Erik Ekudden talked about how enterprises, governments and society are at a critical inflection point in digital transformation, powered by AI, cloud, and mobile connectivity.

The acceleration of digitalization, complemented by automation and electrification, will gain wide momentum in the next five to ten years, creating deep and lasting impact across Indian society and industries, Ekudden said This next wave of mobile will unleash a world that’s more efficient, sustainable and innovative.

"AI is not only changing the game for how we build and run our networks but networks will also have a big impact on AI,” Ekudden said. “There will be no personal mass market AI without mobile. We are advancing AI-native networks that both host and optimize AI, enabling new high-performance applications. The demand for differentiated services is gaining traction as we move towards tailored experiences and services at scale.”

Other Ericsson executives addressed specific key topics relevant for India and the upcoming India Mobile Congress.

Fixed wireless access (FWA)

India had 8.4 million 5G FWA subscribers at the end of June 2025, and rural India accounts for 40 percent of the country’s 5G FWA subscribers, which underlines how 5G FWA is bridging the broadband gap and connecting underserved communities

John Yazlle, Head of FWA at Ericsson, said that 5G FWA is poised to reach 350 million connections and USD 77 billion in CSP revenues by 2030 globally driven by diverse consumer and enterprise use cases. 5G Standalone networks will enable consistent peak-hour performance with dedicated slices, priority algorithms and partitioned resources.

Network APIs

Aduna CEO Anthony Bartolo said that India is poised to play a pivotal role in the global API economy with growing demand from Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) providers, hyperscalers and global system integrators such as Wipro and Tech Mahindra. The joint venture between Ericsson and leading global operators included Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio as founding partners, and India’s vast developer base and robust digital infrastructure will accelerate innovation across AI, telecom, and Industry 4.0.

Mission critical networks

Enrique Garcia, Head of Mission Critical Networks & Enterprise within Ericsson's Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania & India addressed how the global mission-critical communications market is transitioning from legacy narrowband systems to advanced broadband to meet rising demands for secure, resilient, and high-performing mission critical networks for public safety, defense, rail, utilities and digital airspace domains. He discussed how Ericsson is fostering ecosystem development to shape global standards and to ensure interoperability across diverse platforms.

Autonomous networks

In India's expansive 5G market, achieving higher levels of autonomy is critical to managing massive traffic and diverse services without adding operational complexity. Razvan Teslaru, Head of Strategy for Business Area Cloud Software and Services, talked about how Ericsson's comprehensive end-to-end portfolio, highlighted by achievements such as a Level 4 RAN energy efficiency certification, helps to advance autonomy in areas such intent-driven networking, data management, digital twins, Gen AI, and AI agents.

OSS/BSS

In India’s fast-growing telecom market, the evolution of Business and Operations Support Systems (OSS/BSS) is becoming central to meeting the demands of scale, competition, and diverse 5G use cases. According to Neeraj Vyas, Head of Ericsson BSS and OSS in Market Area South East Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson is actively helping CSPs modernize their OSS/BSS by embedding AI, automation, and intent-based capabilities to make networks and operations more agile, data-driven, and responsive to customer needs.

