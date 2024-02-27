27 February 2024 - Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) today formalized their plans to collaborate on 5G Advanced to maintain the DNB 5G network as one of the top-performing networks in the world.

The commitment to collaborate was formalised with the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding at the Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC 24) event today in the presence of Malaysia’s Minister of Communications, YB Fahmi Fadzil.

5G Advanced delivers a new paradigm of 5G connectivity, bringing significant enhancements to network performance, sustainability and intelligence. 5G Advanced makes it possible to address new applications and use cases, bringing new features and AI-based capabilities to 5G RAN, Core and operations domains.

The collaboration will focus on enhancing the 5G experience and accelerating digital services for consumers, government and enterprises; including offering on-demand services. This will be done by introducing enhanced radio access network (RAN) functionalities coupled with award-winning AI intent-based operations to build a high-performing network while optimizing user experience.

Ericsson and DNB will collaborate for use cases enabled by end-to-end network slicing, high reliability and low latency features for public events such as live video broadcasting, industrial surveillance and industrial automation applications.

Driving the adoption of 5G for enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises with new network capabilities and innovation to accelerate growth for Malaysia's digital economy will be another focus area.

With Advanced Threat Detection, network security and resiliency is another area that will be enhanced to provide next level of cybersecurity, protection of user data and privacy.

The sustainability of the network will continue to be improved with the introduction of new advanced AI capabilities to optimize energy consumption and efficiency for a green network, steering Malaysia towards Net-Zero carbon emissions.

David Hägerbro, Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh says , ”The next phase of 5G capabilities will allow businesses of all types to reap the benefits of enhanced mobility, flexibility, reliability and security. Malaysia’s 5G network is among the Top 5 in the world and already leveraging the latest in 5G technology. It is ready for 5G Advanced and new use cases that emerge. Ericsson’s focus is on evolving and optimizing it as the enabler to make Malaysia a leading digital nation.”

Nasution Mohamed, Chief Operating Officer of DNB said, ”DNB has successfully accelerated the 5G deployment to cover 80% coverage of populated areas by the end of 2023. We will continue to work with our strategic partner, Ericsson to upgrade DNB’s world-class 5G network with the latest technology as standardised by global standard 3GPP. This new “5G Advanced” technology will bring advanced radio security, superior user experience and enterprise capabilities, as well as empowering sustainability through enhanced energy management.”

Malaysia’s 5G subscribers today enjoy one of the cheapest 5G connectivity access, and with this collaboration, DNB commits to further enhance Malaysia’s digitalisation journey through enhanced cyber-secured innovation.

The next wave of 5G involves the ongoing development of 5G new radio (NR) and 5G core (5GC) in 3GPP toward 5G Advanced and is poised to unlock new opportunities for service providers. This evolution is designed to solidify the success of 5G systems worldwide and expand the usage of 3GPP technology to support a wider range of use cases and verticals.

With AI/ML as a key component, in addition to other technologies, 5G Advanced systems will enable support for cutting-edge technologies such as extended reality (XR) and reduced capability (RedCap) devices, while enhancing network energy efficiency.