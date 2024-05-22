Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) showcased its advanced 5G connectivity solutions and innovative 5G use cases based on differentiated connectivity at the Ericsson Imagine Live Roadshow today. Ericsson has announced the launch of a new software toolkit to strengthen 5G Standalone network capabilities and enable premium services with differentiated connectivity. The portfolio enhancement comes as the growth of new use cases and rising mobile user expectations on the quality of 5G experience are putting greater demands on network capacity and performance.

The toolkit is designed for communications service providers (CSPs) to deliver use cases with high requirements on throughput, reliability and latency at agreed performance levels. Examples of these are lag-free mobile cloud gaming, video conferencing, live broadcasting, remote-controlled machines, public safety services and future XR applications. Some of these use cases were showcased at the Ericsson Imagine Live.

Ericsson’s innovative software toolkit offers enhanced features for Massive MIMO, Advanced RAN Slicing, Time-Critical Communication and 5G Core. It supports a three-pronged approach to delivering a network platform that turns performance into loyalty, value and growth: ensuring superior performance for mobile broadband services; offering differentiated connectivity for new, advanced consumer and enterprise use cases and, with these two building blocks, create programmable network performance on-demand through network APIs.

Speaking at the event Nitin Bansal, Managing Director - Ericsson India states, “The advent of 5G is opening up new opportunities for operators, both in the established mobile broadband business and through the exploration of new value pools. Our new innovative software toolkit empowers our customers to unlock advanced 5G applications through differentiated connectivity. This not only delivers a high-performing on-demand network connectivity for service excellence, but also propels us toward our vision of networks as a platform.”

Following the launch of 5G services in India, Indian customers are already experiencing enhanced mobile broadband and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services in the country, with a growing momentum in adoption of these services.

“The exploration of differentiated connectivity solutions for specific industries and network slices for enterprise and consumer applications, will represent a significant shift in the evolution of the mobile broadband business in India. Looking ahead, the emergence of programmable networks and the exposure of network capabilities to application developers presents another exciting development. This move has the potential to foster innovation at scale, allowing developers to leverage network capabilities through APIs to create solutions for different segments.” states Mr Bansal.

The interconnected evolution of the mobile broadband business, FWA, private networks, and programmable networks showcases a layered approach to business development. Operators have the opportunity to pursue these avenues in parallel, maximizing their potential for value creation in the rapidly evolving 5G landscape.

With an aim to drive innovation in India, Ericsson has stepped up its research & development in the country and also formed academic collaborations with premier engineering institutes in the country. Ericsson’s Global Artificial Intelligence Accelerator is leveraging cutting edge AI technologies such as Generative AI, Trustworthy AI, Edge AI, Machine Reasoning and Intent-based Networks to create data driven, intelligent, and robust systems for automation, evolution, and growth. “Through the R&D work at GAIA, we are unleashing new revenue potential, business models as well as enabling new opportunities for telecom service providers in India and globally by ensuring network performance, creating future proof customer experiences and improving energy efficiency to meet demands of sustainability” states Mr Bansal.

Meanwhile, in February this year, Ericsson Research and Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) announced a long-term co-operation for joint research in the area of AI, Compute and Radio. Furthermore, collaborative research in the area of AI Verification for neuromorphic algorithms and compute systems has been started between Ericsson Research and Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) to foster both fundamental and applied research in Sustainable and verifiable Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) which will have a strong impact in deploying AI and CPS in the Indian ecosystem.

Additionally, Ericsson Research in partnership with IIT Madras has committed significant resources for joint research whereby trustworthy, explainable and Bias-free AI models are being explored and developed for future AI-Native 6G networks. In summary, Ericsson Research is partnering with premier universities to infuse cutting-edge research techniques into relevant research problems for deploying 6G in India in line with global standards.

Ericsson Imagine Live 2024 showcases Ericsson’s advanced technology solutions and use cases across various zones that highlight the company's commitment to driving India's digital transformation.

In the ‘Capture the value of 5G’ zone, experience sports like never before with the Enhanced Sports Experiences demo, where a feature-rich app allows sports clubs to engage directly with their vast fan bases, creating new revenue streams. Leveraging network slicing and APIs, service providers can ensure the ultimate fan experience and gain revenue share.In 2024, Ericsson is extending CSP slicing subscriptions to include micro-payments for short-term connectivity needs.

Another demo called Superior Uplink for Live streams, offers seamless real-time livestreaming via commercially available smart glasses, overcoming the hindrance of 5G upload speeds with Uplink Carrier Aggregation. This technology boosts upload speeds by combining frequencies, enhancing performance, promoting Standalone 5G adoption, and optimizing spectrum utilization.

In the ‘Programmable Networks’ zone, we're showcasing how Ericsson is transforming the mobile network landscape by enabling elevated service differentiation for premium 5G experiences with Service Level Agreement assurance, revolutionizing CSP offerings. Ericsson’s new software toolkit with advanced RAN and Core capabilities empowers CSPs to seize growth opportunities by providing differentiated connectivity at scale. Another demo showcases how our RedCap technology supports CSPs' business growth by reducing the complexity and size of device platforms for mid-tier use cases, expanding the 5G ecosystem to cater to diverse connectivity needs across consumer and enterprise/industrial segments on both FDD and TDD bands.

The ‘Enterprise Transformation’ zone showcases how critical infrastructure industries such as power plants, wind farms, and oil refineries can enhance worker safety and efficiency with our private 5G networks use case demos. Partnering with RealWear and OverIT, we enable secure, reliable, realtime access to complex data in order to provide an immersive connected worker experience for use in hazardous environments where accurate positioning and the ability to handle a high density of connected devices is required.

In the ‘Shape our Future Together’ zone, we’re building on the successful API showcase at Mobile World Congress 2023 with partners like Zoom and Blacknut. This year we are demonstrating high-demand use cases with world-leading brands such as Toyota and Sony using QoD API with network slicing. This underscores Ericsson’s thought leadership in the Network API and 5G monetization space, aligning with our strategy to build a platform business and our vision of industry cooperation with strong partners.

